Jain Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

2.4
(0.00%)
Jul 26, 2022|03:28:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

28.59

28.59

28.59

28.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.08

8.27

9.45

9.02

Net Worth

35.67

36.86

38.04

37.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.85

Total Liabilities

35.67

36.86

38.04

38.46

Fixed Assets

10.1

10.87

11.63

12.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

7.91

Networking Capital

20.27

20.35

20.66

12.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

35.96

38.41

41.21

42.05

Debtor Days

4,440.95

1,827.59

1,500.36

Other Current Assets

17.78

16.68

15.39

7.15

Sundry Creditors

-26

-23.59

-23.77

-23

Creditor Days

2,727.46

1,054.15

820.65

Other Current Liabilities

-7.47

-11.15

-12.17

-13.51

Cash

0.1

0.45

0.56

0.21

Total Assets

35.67

36.87

38.05

38.46

