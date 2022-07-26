Jain Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
28.59
28.59
28.59
28.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.08
8.27
9.45
9.02
Net Worth
35.67
36.86
38.04
37.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.85
Total Liabilities
35.67
36.86
38.04
38.46
Fixed Assets
10.1
10.87
11.63
12.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
7.91
Networking Capital
20.27
20.35
20.66
12.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
35.96
38.41
41.21
42.05
Debtor Days
4,440.95
1,827.59
1,500.36
Other Current Assets
17.78
16.68
15.39
7.15
Sundry Creditors
-26
-23.59
-23.77
-23
Creditor Days
2,727.46
1,054.15
820.65
Other Current Liabilities
-7.47
-11.15
-12.17
-13.51
Cash
0.1
0.45
0.56
0.21
Total Assets
35.67
36.87
38.05
38.46
