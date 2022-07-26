Jain Studios Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-2.03
-0.44
-1.15
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.77
-0.85
-0.89
-0.91
Tax paid
0.85
0.88
1.11
-1.42
Working capital
-0.46
7.47
0.24
0.77
Other operating items
Operating
-2.42
7.05
-0.68
-2.04
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.01
Free cash flow
-2.4
7.09
-0.65
-2.02
Equity raised
18.89
18.03
19.75
23.56
Investing
0
0
-1.16
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.49
25.12
17.93
21.54
