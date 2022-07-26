iifl-logo
Jain Studios Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.4
(0.00%)
Jul 26, 2022

Jain Studios FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-2.03

-0.44

-1.15

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.77

-0.85

-0.89

-0.91

Tax paid

0.85

0.88

1.11

-1.42

Working capital

-0.46

7.47

0.24

0.77

Other operating items

Operating

-2.42

7.05

-0.68

-2.04

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.01

Free cash flow

-2.4

7.09

-0.65

-2.02

Equity raised

18.89

18.03

19.75

23.56

Investing

0

0

-1.16

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.49

25.12

17.93

21.54

