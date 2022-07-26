iifl-logo
Jain Studios Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.4
(0.00%)
Jul 26, 2022|03:28:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

3.15

8.23

10.22

23.09

yoy growth (%)

-61.64

-19.54

-55.7

-4.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.4

-3.61

-4.59

-4.51

As % of sales

76.08

43.9

44.94

19.57

Other costs

-2.05

-4.5

-5.68

-18.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.01

54.71

55.59

78.37

Operating profit

-1.29

0.11

-0.05

0.47

OPM

-41.09

1.37

-0.54

2.05

Depreciation

-0.77

-0.85

-0.89

-0.91

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.31

-0.15

Other income

0.05

0.31

0.11

0.12

Profit before tax

-2.03

-0.44

-1.15

-0.47

Taxes

0.85

0.88

1.11

-1.42

Tax rate

-42.31

-196.57

-97.11

297.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.17

0.43

-0.03

-1.89

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.82

0

Net profit

-1.17

0.43

-0.85

-1.89

yoy growth (%)

-370.14

-150.83

-55.06

-473.82

NPM

-37.11

5.26

-8.33

-8.22

