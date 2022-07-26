Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.15
8.23
10.22
23.09
yoy growth (%)
-61.64
-19.54
-55.7
-4.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.4
-3.61
-4.59
-4.51
As % of sales
76.08
43.9
44.94
19.57
Other costs
-2.05
-4.5
-5.68
-18.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.01
54.71
55.59
78.37
Operating profit
-1.29
0.11
-0.05
0.47
OPM
-41.09
1.37
-0.54
2.05
Depreciation
-0.77
-0.85
-0.89
-0.91
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.31
-0.15
Other income
0.05
0.31
0.11
0.12
Profit before tax
-2.03
-0.44
-1.15
-0.47
Taxes
0.85
0.88
1.11
-1.42
Tax rate
-42.31
-196.57
-97.11
297.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.17
0.43
-0.03
-1.89
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.82
0
Net profit
-1.17
0.43
-0.85
-1.89
yoy growth (%)
-370.14
-150.83
-55.06
-473.82
NPM
-37.11
5.26
-8.33
-8.22
