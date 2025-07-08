Jain Studios Ltd Summary

Jain Studios (JSL) started with video production facilities. It generates entertainment programmes in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Bengali and other Indian languages. It has promoted Jain TV a television channel. JSL is popularly known from its channel JAIN TV which was re-launched in August 1999. After launching its channel company had improved its performance from top line as well as bottom line growth very well.JSL has floated a subsidiary company called Noida Software Technology Park (NSTPL) to set up gateway earth stations. The company has launched the Internet Value added service, under the brand Freedialin.com in July-2000, to offer Internet access for unlimited duration with no time restrictions. JSL along with Transaction Systems Architects has launched secure Internet payment gateway to carry out credit card transactions on the net an has entered in collaboration with HDFC Bank as Merchant acquiring bank.The year 1999-2000 was year of project programming & funding, with the improved quality of transmission and better picture viewing company had draw up its plans for technology upgradation such as digitzing the transmission, acquiring Digital Satellite News Gathering System (DSNG), setting up more studios and other state of the art equipments.While the year 2000-2001 saw project implementation & commissioning. Jain TV made rapid strides in the direction of consolidating its position as Compelete News Channel. Constant improvements in programme contents were made by launching various new news and current affairs programmes and interactive programme on contemporary and burning issues. IT News, Medical News, Astrological predication aired on Jain TV gained huge popularity with viewers. Also accreditation by PIB as News Agency to its division Digital News International (DNI) has opened an entirely new business opportunity for the company.Further JSL plans to augments its teleport capacity, set up six intercity leased line network for facilitating backhaul of video feeds to be up linked as also faster news dissemination, digitalize Jain TV & acquiring Radio Frequency Link equipments for bandwidth distribution. It also plans to add more portals and provide electronic data interchange, electronic trading, and provision of value-added telecom service.