Jain Studios Ltd Management Discussions

For the financial year 2018-19

Industry Structure and Developments:

Company Business

The Companys in the business of electronic media (broadcasting). The Company currently operated a 24-hour News and Current Affairs Channel under the brand name "JAIN Television". Besides this, the company also has some income from other sources which include previously operated business segments which have been discontinued for now.

Segment or Product Wise Performance

The financial performance of the company under different segment with performance indicators for the year under review is given below:

(Rs. in Lakhs Particulars Television Educational Infrastructure and Technology Teleport Mobile Health Services Others Revenue: Total Sales 25.21 - Segment Results: Profit/Loss before Interest and Tax (PBIT) (204.23) -

A detail financial performance may be viewed from the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss A/c and Annexure thereto in the Annual report.

Discussions on Financial Performance in respect to Operational Performance 31st March 2019 was Rs. 25.21 Lakhs as against Rs. 321.45 Lakhs in the st March 2018. The Loss before Tax for the year under review was Rs. (204.23) Lakhs as against Loss before Tax of Rs. (203.12) Lakhs in the Lakhs as against

Profit after tax of Rs. (117.16) Lakhs in the previous financial year.

Outlook

The Company is in the process of developing a new business plan and testing its viability. The Company is operating in startup mode. Further, talks for revamping the channel and re-launching the same with prospective partners are at advanced stage.

Human Resources

During the year 2018-19 your Companys Human Resources has undergone large-scale initiatives in the form of total revamping and restructuring.

Category As on 31.03.2019 As on 31.03.2018 Skilled Employees 8 8 Non-Skilled Employees - TOTAL 8 8

Internal Control System and Their Adequacy

Currently the company has gone into start-up mode as its old business has gone obsolete and the new business is being put together. Thus only basis financial systems are in place.

For the size of the business, most of the systems are considered adequate. It has already implemented automotive systems of internal control in the Organisation.

Company also has appointed the Internal Auditor to audit the day to day financial transaction and internal control system in the Organisation.

The Audit Committee is regularly reviewing the Internal Audit Reports for the auditing carried out in all the key areas of the operation.

Risk and Concerns

The largest risk of the company is to not be able to conclude and roll-out the new business plan for electronic & digital media.

Future Plans

To achieve financial closure for its digital & electronic media business and thereafter roll out the new business plan.

Cautionary Statement

"Management Discussion and Analysis" report contains forward looking statements, which may be identified by the use of the words in that direction or connoting the same. All the statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including but not limited to statements about the Companys strategy for growth, product development, forward looking statements.

The Companys actual results, performance or achievements could thus differ materially from those projected in such forward looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to public, to amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.