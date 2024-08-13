Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹35.2
Prev. Close₹36.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.32
Day's High₹36.2
Day's Low₹33.25
52 Week's High₹44.2
52 Week's Low₹28
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.45
P/E27.22
EPS1.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
2.15
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
4.85
Net Worth
7
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Parish Tekriwal
Executive Director
Shailendra Ishwardas Chandgotia
Executive Director
Deepa Shailendra Chandgothia
Independent Director
Suraj Sharma
Independent Director
Nitin Patodia
Independent Director
Gaurav Chaudhary
Independent Director
Anirudh Ruia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Sharma
Reports by Picturepost Studios Ltd
Summary
Picturepost Studios Limited was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Prodace Solutions LLP pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, dated August 22, 2019. Subsequently, name of the LLP was changed to Picturepost Studios LLP with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, dated August 26, 2022. M/s. Picturepost Studios LLP thereafter converted into a Private Company Picturepost Studios Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has been converted into a Public Limited Company as Picturepost Studios Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is a creative and innovative post-production Company specializing in film editing, Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), visual effects (VFX), video conversion, grading, film and Commercial mastering of channels and digital platforms. The Company established in year 2019 as a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP). With a team of professionals, it offer a wide range of services to cater to diverse needs of the entertainment industry. Picturepost Studios are one of the visual effects Company covering the entire spectrum of post production requirements ranging from digital intermediates and visual effects to online edit
The Picturepost Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Picturepost Studios Ltd is ₹98.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Picturepost Studios Ltd is 27.22 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Picturepost Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Picturepost Studios Ltd is ₹28 and ₹44.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Picturepost Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 14.92%, 3 Month at 14.92% and 1 Month at 17.15%.
