Summary

Picturepost Studios Limited was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Prodace Solutions LLP pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, dated August 22, 2019. Subsequently, name of the LLP was changed to Picturepost Studios LLP with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, dated August 26, 2022. M/s. Picturepost Studios LLP thereafter converted into a Private Company Picturepost Studios Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has been converted into a Public Limited Company as Picturepost Studios Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is a creative and innovative post-production Company specializing in film editing, Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), visual effects (VFX), video conversion, grading, film and Commercial mastering of channels and digital platforms. The Company established in year 2019 as a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP). With a team of professionals, it offer a wide range of services to cater to diverse needs of the entertainment industry. Picturepost Studios are one of the visual effects Company covering the entire spectrum of post production requirements ranging from digital intermediates and visual effects to online edit

