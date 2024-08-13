iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturepost Studios Ltd Share Price

33.6
(-7.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open35.2
  • Day's High36.2
  • 52 Wk High44.2
  • Prev. Close36.2
  • Day's Low33.25
  • 52 Wk Low 28
  • Turnover (lac)40.32
  • P/E27.22
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Picturepost Studios Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

35.2

Prev. Close

36.2

Turnover(Lac.)

40.32

Day's High

36.2

Day's Low

33.25

52 Week's High

44.2

52 Week's Low

28

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.45

P/E

27.22

EPS

1.33

Divi. Yield

0

Picturepost Studios Ltd Corporate Action

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Picturepost Studios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Picturepost Studios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.25%

Non-Promoter- 4.25%

Institutions: 4.25%

Non-Institutions: 27.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Picturepost Studios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

2.15

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

4.85

Net Worth

7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Picturepost Studios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Picturepost Studios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Parish Tekriwal

Executive Director

Shailendra Ishwardas Chandgotia

Executive Director

Deepa Shailendra Chandgothia

Independent Director

Suraj Sharma

Independent Director

Nitin Patodia

Independent Director

Gaurav Chaudhary

Independent Director

Anirudh Ruia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Picturepost Studios Ltd

Summary

Picturepost Studios Limited was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Prodace Solutions LLP pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, dated August 22, 2019. Subsequently, name of the LLP was changed to Picturepost Studios LLP with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, dated August 26, 2022. M/s. Picturepost Studios LLP thereafter converted into a Private Company Picturepost Studios Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company has been converted into a Public Limited Company as Picturepost Studios Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is a creative and innovative post-production Company specializing in film editing, Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), visual effects (VFX), video conversion, grading, film and Commercial mastering of channels and digital platforms. The Company established in year 2019 as a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP). With a team of professionals, it offer a wide range of services to cater to diverse needs of the entertainment industry. Picturepost Studios are one of the visual effects Company covering the entire spectrum of post production requirements ranging from digital intermediates and visual effects to online edit
Company FAQs

What is the Picturepost Studios Ltd share price today?

The Picturepost Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Picturepost Studios Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Picturepost Studios Ltd is ₹98.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Picturepost Studios Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Picturepost Studios Ltd is 27.22 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Picturepost Studios Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Picturepost Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Picturepost Studios Ltd is ₹28 and ₹44.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Picturepost Studios Ltd?

Picturepost Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 14.92%, 3 Month at 14.92% and 1 Month at 17.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Picturepost Studios Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Picturepost Studios Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.26 %
Institutions - 4.26 %
Public - 27.48 %

