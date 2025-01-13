Picturepost Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
2.15
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
4.85
Net Worth
7
Minority Interest
Debt
5.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
12.56
Fixed Assets
8.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
Networking Capital
3.52
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.97
Sundry Creditors
-4.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.89
Cash
0.04
Total Assets
12.56
