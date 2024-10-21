|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Picturepost Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Picturepost Studios Limited for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results submitted is not as per format prescribed by SEBI The response of the Company is enclosed. (As per NSE Announcement dated on 20/12/2024)
