Fame India Ltd Merged Share Price

50.8
(42.70%)
Jan 21, 2016|03:31:29 PM

Fame India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

51

Prev. Close

35.6

Turnover(Lac.)

3.78

Day's High

53.95

Day's Low

50.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

280.92

P/E

104.71

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

Fame India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fame India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fame India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:28 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fame India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

55.28

34.95

34.8

34.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.79

33.8

39.12

48.51

Net Worth

161.07

68.75

73.92

83.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

218.58

183.31

yoy growth (%)

19.24

Raw materials

-12.17

-10.77

As % of sales

5.56

5.87

Employee costs

-12.79

-15.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-3.05

-2.97

Depreciation

-16.81

-17.09

Tax paid

0

0.63

Working capital

-3.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.24

Op profit growth

0.63

EBIT growth

42.08

Net profit growth

-660.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

222.28

193.25

169.69

133.55

92.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

222.28

193.25

169.69

133.55

92.58

Other Operating Income

5.36

3.42

5.01

4.71

2.67

Other Income

1.22

5.42

1.14

1.67

9.9

Fame India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fame India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Amit Jatia

Director

Kishore Biyani

Director

Pavan Kumar Jain

Director

Deepak Asher

Company Secretary

Suratha Satpathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fame India Ltd Merged

Summary

Fame India Ltd is engaged in exhibition of films in India, including owning/ managing multiplexes. The company operates in three segments, namely theatrical exhibition, film distribution and others, which consists of programming arrangements, management contracts and productions of movies. They have two subsidiaries, namely Shringar Films Ltd and Big Pictures Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd.Fame India Ltd was incorporated on October 26, 1999 as a private limited company with the name Shringar Cinemas Pvt Ltd. Initially, the company was established as a subsidiary of Shringar Films Ltd. In the year 2002, the company launched one multiplex with the name Fame Adlabs Multiplex at Versova Mumbai. In March 25, 2004, Shringar Films Ltd sold their shareholding in the company to South-Yarra Holdings, a partnership firm. Thus, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company of Shringar Films Ltd. In March 27, 2004, the company purchased 999,900 equity shares (100% of the paid-up equity) of Shringar Films Ltd from their erstwhile shareholders. Consequently, Shringar Films Ltd became a 100% subsidiary of the company.During the year 2004-05, the company started two multiplexes, Fame Malad and Fame Nasik. In December 19, 2004, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shringar Cinemas Ltd. They came out with an initial public issue of their shares and their shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and The Stock Exchange, Mumbai with
