Summary

Fame India Ltd is engaged in exhibition of films in India, including owning/ managing multiplexes. The company operates in three segments, namely theatrical exhibition, film distribution and others, which consists of programming arrangements, management contracts and productions of movies. They have two subsidiaries, namely Shringar Films Ltd and Big Pictures Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd.Fame India Ltd was incorporated on October 26, 1999 as a private limited company with the name Shringar Cinemas Pvt Ltd. Initially, the company was established as a subsidiary of Shringar Films Ltd. In the year 2002, the company launched one multiplex with the name Fame Adlabs Multiplex at Versova Mumbai. In March 25, 2004, Shringar Films Ltd sold their shareholding in the company to South-Yarra Holdings, a partnership firm. Thus, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company of Shringar Films Ltd. In March 27, 2004, the company purchased 999,900 equity shares (100% of the paid-up equity) of Shringar Films Ltd from their erstwhile shareholders. Consequently, Shringar Films Ltd became a 100% subsidiary of the company.During the year 2004-05, the company started two multiplexes, Fame Malad and Fame Nasik. In December 19, 2004, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shringar Cinemas Ltd. They came out with an initial public issue of their shares and their shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and The Stock Exchange, Mumbai with

