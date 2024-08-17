Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹51
Prev. Close₹35.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.78
Day's High₹53.95
Day's Low₹50.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)280.92
P/E104.71
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
55.28
34.95
34.8
34.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.79
33.8
39.12
48.51
Net Worth
161.07
68.75
73.92
83.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
218.58
183.31
yoy growth (%)
19.24
Raw materials
-12.17
-10.77
As % of sales
5.56
5.87
Employee costs
-12.79
-15.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-3.05
-2.97
Depreciation
-16.81
-17.09
Tax paid
0
0.63
Working capital
-3.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.24
Op profit growth
0.63
EBIT growth
42.08
Net profit growth
-660.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
222.28
193.25
169.69
133.55
92.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
222.28
193.25
169.69
133.55
92.58
Other Operating Income
5.36
3.42
5.01
4.71
2.67
Other Income
1.22
5.42
1.14
1.67
9.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Amit Jatia
Director
Kishore Biyani
Director
Pavan Kumar Jain
Director
Deepak Asher
Company Secretary
Suratha Satpathy
Reports by Fame India Ltd Merged
Summary
Fame India Ltd is engaged in exhibition of films in India, including owning/ managing multiplexes. The company operates in three segments, namely theatrical exhibition, film distribution and others, which consists of programming arrangements, management contracts and productions of movies. They have two subsidiaries, namely Shringar Films Ltd and Big Pictures Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd.Fame India Ltd was incorporated on October 26, 1999 as a private limited company with the name Shringar Cinemas Pvt Ltd. Initially, the company was established as a subsidiary of Shringar Films Ltd. In the year 2002, the company launched one multiplex with the name Fame Adlabs Multiplex at Versova Mumbai. In March 25, 2004, Shringar Films Ltd sold their shareholding in the company to South-Yarra Holdings, a partnership firm. Thus, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company of Shringar Films Ltd. In March 27, 2004, the company purchased 999,900 equity shares (100% of the paid-up equity) of Shringar Films Ltd from their erstwhile shareholders. Consequently, Shringar Films Ltd became a 100% subsidiary of the company.During the year 2004-05, the company started two multiplexes, Fame Malad and Fame Nasik. In December 19, 2004, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shringar Cinemas Ltd. They came out with an initial public issue of their shares and their shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and The Stock Exchange, Mumbai with
Read More
