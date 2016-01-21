Fame India Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
FAME INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirteenth Annual Report and the
Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March
2012.
FINANCIAL RESULTS: (Rs.In Lacs)
Particulars For the year ended
31st March 2012 31st March 2011
Revenue from Operations and
Other Income 22,091.79 18,443.69
Profit Before Interest,
Depreciation and Tax (PBIDT) 1,421.05 2,528.23
Less: Interest 853.47 683.04
Less: Depreciation 1,681.05 1,709.74
(Loss) before Tax (PBT) (1,113.47) 135.46
Provision for taxation - (63.35)
(Loss) after Tax (PAT) (1,113.47) 198.81
Add: Profit brought forward
from previous year 569.34 370.53
Balance carried forwarded
to Balance Sheet (544.13) 569.34
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
During the year under review, your Company has achieved an operational and
other income of Rs. 22,091.79 lacs. The Company has posted a net loss of
Rs. 1,113.47 lacs during the year as compared to a net profit of Rs. 198.81
lacs in the previous year.
During the year profitability was adversely affected mainly on account of
loss due to foreign exchange fluctuation of Rs. 448.16 incurred on
redemption of FCCB and provision of Service Tax Liability for Rs. 1,116.90
Lacs discussed in detail hereinafter.
SERVICE TAX PROVISION
Finance Act 2010 defined renting of immovable property as a taxable service
with retrospective effect from 1st June 2007. The company challenged the
levy of service tax on renting of immovable property (Levy) before various
High Courts, which had granted an interim stay in favour of the Company
against the proposed Levy.
Based on the legal advice obtained by the Company, no provision for this
Levy was made by the Company in earlier years. This levy was upheld by
various High Courts during the current year. The Company has filed a
Special Leave Petition before the Honble Supreme Court which is pending
and is making payment as per directions of the Honble Supreme Court.
Accordingly, the Company has provided for this levy and an amount of
Rs.309.07 lakhs being the charge for the current year is included in
Service tax and the amount of Rs. 807.83 lakhs being the charge for the
period upto 31st March 2011 is shown as an exceptional item in the
Statement of Profit and Loss. Please refer note no. 31 of the Notes to
Accounts in this regards.
NEW PROPERTIES:
During the year 2 Multiplex were opened in Chennai and Kolkata. With this,
the total number of operational properties of the Company now stands at 27
with 102 screens and seating capacity of 28,518 seats.
DIVIDEND
In view of net losses for the year, the directors do not recommend any
dividend for the year ended 31st March 2012.
SUBSIDIARIES
During the year, the Company has acquired further shareholding of
Headstrong Films Private Limited and now it has become a subsidiary of the
Company. Besides this, the Company has two more subsidiaries, namely Fame
Motion Pictures Limited and Big Pictures Hospitality Services Private
Limited.
Fame Motion Pictures Limited is mainly engaged in distribution of films.
Big Pictures Hospitality Services Private Limited is engaged in the
business of operating food court and restaurants in India and Headstrong
Films Private Limited is engaged in the business of film production and
distribution in India. During the year, there are no business activities in
these two companies. However, the Management is re-assessing the business
feasibility and is exploring new initiatives/projects.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi has issued a General Circular
No: 2/2011 dated 8th February 2011 (said Circular) granting general
exemption from complying with the provisions of Section 212 and the General
Exemption is subject to certain conditions which inter alia requires the
Board of Directors of the Company to give consent, by passing a Board
Resolution, for not attaching the Balance Sheet of the subsidiary/ies
concerned. Accordingly, your Directors have passed necessary Board
Resolution to avail the above general exemption. The Consolidated Financial
Statements of holding company and all the subsidiaries, prepared in strict
compliance with applicable accounting standards and Listing Agreement as
prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and duly
audited by Statutory Auditors of the Company have been presented in the
Annual Report along with the prescribed Financial Information in respect of
the subsidiary companies. The Company will make available the Annual
Accounts of the subsidiary companies and the related detailed information
to the Members of the Company as well as Members of subsidiary companies
who may be interested in obtaining the same at any point of time. The
Annual Accounts of the subsidiary companies will also be kept open for
inspection at the Registered Office of the Company as well as that of the
respective subsidiary companies. Hard copy of details of accounts of
subsidiaries shall be made available to the Members on demand.
TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 205C(2)(b) of the Companies Act,
1956, an amount of application money of Rs. 0.46 Lacs received during the
Initial Public Offer made in 2005 and remained unclaimed for a period of 7
years have been transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and
Protection Fund.
DIRECTORS
Mr. Pavan Kumar Jain and Mr. Kishore Biyani, Directors of the Company
retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being
eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
A brief resume of the Directors being proposed to be appointed/re-appointed
as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock
Exchanges is stated separately in the notice convening the Annual General
Meeting.
ISSUE OF SHARES
Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2009
During the current financial year, in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2009, the options vested in
the second year were exercised and 36,603 equity shares of the face value
of Rs. 10 each were allotted to the eligible employees of the Company.
The applicable disclosures as stipulated under SEBI (Employee Stock Option
Scheme & Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999, is provided as
Annexure-I, forming part of this report.
The Company has received certificate from Auditors of Company confirming
that scheme has been implemented in accordance with SEBI Guidelines and
resolution passed by Shareholders. Auditors certificate would be placed at
Annual General Meeting for inspection by members.
Rights Issue
Through the Letter of Offer dated 30th January 2012, the Company made a
Rights Issue of 20,290,508 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each
at a premium of Rs. 34 per equity share. The Rights Issue was opened for
subscription on 7th February 2012 and was closed on 21st February 2012.
Allotment of 20,290,508 equity shares were made on 2nd March 2012.
Details of utilization of Rights Issue Proceeds
(Rs. In Lacs)
Particulars Proposed Utilised Balance
Utilisation upto 31st Fund
March 2012
Repayment of Loan 7,000.00 7,000.00 0.00
Issue Expenses 180.04 171.24 8.80
General Corporate Purpose 1,747.78 0.00 1,747.78
Total 8,927.82 7,171.24 1,756.58*
* Temporarily invested in liquid mutal funds.
APPOINTMENT OF MANAGER UNDER SECTION 269 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956
During the year, Mr. Rajeev Patni was appointed as Manager of the Company
pursuant to the provisions of Section 269 of the Companies Act, 1956,
subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General
Meeting.
REDEMPTION OF OUTSTANDING FCCB
During the year, the outstanding Series A Bond and Series B Bond
aggregating US $ 13,000,000 were redeemed at 82% of the redemption value.
On redemption of such bonds, the Company made full and final settlement of
its liabilities and obligations in respect of the outstanding bonds.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Your Directors make the following statement pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of
the Companies Act, 1956:
(i) That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable
Accounting Standards have been followed;
(ii) That the Board of Directors have selected such accounting policies and
applied them consistently, and made judgments and estimates that were
reasonable and prudent so as to give the true and fair view of the state of
affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2012, and the loss of the Company
for the said financial year;
(iii) That the Board of Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for
the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) That the Board of Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a
going concern basis and on an accrual basis.
AUDITORS
M/s. Patankar & Associates (Firm Registration No. 107628W), Chartered
Accountants, Auditors of the Company will retire from the office of the
Auditors at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and
are eligible for re-appointment. They have furnished a certificate of their
eligibility for appointment under Section 224(IB) of the Companies Act,
1956 and they are not disqualified under provisions of Section 226(3)(e) of
the said Act.
AUDITORS REPORT
The Auditors Report to the Shareholders does not contain any
qualifications. The notes forming part of the accounts are self-explanatory
and do not call for any further clarifications under Section 217(3) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
LISTING FEES
The Company confirms that the Annual Listing Fees due to BSE Limited and
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai for the Financial Year 2012-
13 have been paid.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
In accordance with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges,
your Company has ensured continued compliance of Corporate Governance
requirements during the financial year ended 31st March 2012 and a
Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and a
Certificate from the Statutory Auditors on compliance of conditions of
Corporate Governance are forming part of the Annual Report.
In compliance with the requirements of clause 49(V), a certificate from
Manager and as Head of Finance is forming part of Corporate Governance
Report.
All the Board Members and senior Management Personnel of the Company had
affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the Board and a
declaration to this effect duly signed by the Manager of the Company is
forming part of Corporate Governance Report.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY
Your Company has adequate Internal Control System to ensure safeguarding of
assets against unauthorized use and to ensure that all transactions are
duly authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has an
Internal Audit System carried out periodically.
FIXED DEPOSITS
During the year, your Company has not invited nor accepted/renewed deposits
from the public within the meaning of Section 58A, 58AA and other relevant
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, if any.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
There are no employees who have been paid salary in excess of the limit
stipulated under provisions of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
Hence, no separate disclosure is made by the Company in this regard.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
Your Company has taken the following energy conservation measures:
* Power factor is being maintained with the use of capacitor banks and Auto
power factor correction meter. These banks are used to neutralize the
inductive current by providing capacitive current. As a result, a power
factor improves and the Company gets rebate as may be applicable on energy
bills from Electricity Distribution Companies. The overall current
consumption from the equipment also reduces which leads to increase life
cycle of the equipments like Motors and heaters.
* Successfully installed Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) for Audi AHU motors
in Multiplex Cinema theatres situated at Malad, Kandivali -Raghuleela,
Vashi, Kalyan, Bangalore - Prestige, Kolkata - South City, Kolkata - Hiland
Park & Panchkula, which helps us to control the speed of Aircon motor as
per the temperature and the occupancy. It helps to optimize energy
consumption for Air conditioning system.
* All operational units have implemented Planned Preventive Maintenance
(PPM) program where the schedule for all the engineering and projection
equipments are chalked out in advance with the PPM chart. A benefit of the
PPM program is to improve the efficiency of the machines and minimizing
breakdowns. As a part of PPM program the air conditioning system was
overhauled and chemical dosing was used to recover the loss of ageing and
reduced capacity. As a result, the electrical current required for getting
the desired result has reduced.
* All the new fittings are with CFL or energy a saver, which uses less
electrical power as compared to incandescent lamps. Replaced 50 watt
Halogen lamps with 3 watt/9watt LED lamps in Malad property.
* Emphasizing on CFL and LED lamps in existing units and upcoming project.
* Installed digital projectors at Malad, Andheri, Vashi, Pune - FNS,
Kolkata - South City, Bangalore - Lido & Shankarnag. This consumes 20% less
amount of energy compared with conventional projection system. Upcoming
properties are equipped with 80% digital projection system.
* LED based outdoor signage has been installed at Multiplex Cinema Theatre
situated at Panchkula.
TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTATION AND INNOVATION
Our business is such that there is not much scope for new technology
absorption, adaptation and innovation.
Your Company continues to use latest technologies for improving the
productivity and quality of its services and products, wherever possible.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
(Rs. In Lacs)
2011-2012 2010-2011
Foreign Exchange Earned - -
Foreign Exchange Used
(*Includes Rs. 7,058.48 Lacs
towards repayment of FCCB with *7,113.50 56.26
Interest/YTM)
EMPLOYEE RELATIONS:
Employee Relations continued to be cordial throughout the year. The
Directors appreciate the efforts put in by the employees at all the levels.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The Board of Directors of your Company place on record their gratitude and
would like to thank Shareholders, Bankers, Financial Institutions,
Customers, Dealers and Suppliers for their valuable support and co-
operation.
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Disclosure pursuant the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of
India (Employees Stock Option Scheme and Employees Stock Purchase Scheme)
Guidelines, 1999 as at 31st March 2012
Particulars 2011-12
A Options granted NIL
B The price formula/Exercise Price Rs. 14.47
C Options vested 37,989
D Options exercised 36,603
E The total number of shares arising
as a result of exercise of option 36,603
F Options lapsed 132,261
G Variation of terms of options NOT APPLICABLE
H Money realized by exercise of option Rs. 5.30 Lacs
I Total number of options in force 104,916
J Employee-wise details of options
granted to
i. Senior managerial personal Nil
ii. Any other employee who receives
a grant in any one year of option
amounting to 5% or more of option Nil
granted during that year
iii. Identified employees who were Nil
granted option, during any one year,
equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued
capital (excluding outstanding warrants
and conversions) of the company at the
time of grant
K Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
(as on 31st March, 2012) Rs. (3.00)
pursuant to issue of shares on
exercise of option calculated in
accordance with (AS) 20
Earnings per Share
L If employee compensation cost
calculated using intrinsic value Difference in ECC: Nil
of the stock options, difference
between ECC so computed and ECC
shall have been recognized if it
had used the fair value of the
options. Impact of the difference
on the Profit: Nil
Impact of this difference on profits
and on EPS of the company Impact on EPS: Nil
M For options whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than
the market price of the stock, disclose weighted-average exercise prices
and weighted-average fair values of options separately
Weighted Weighted
average Average
Exercise Fair Value
Price
Exercise price Rs. 14.47 Rs. 9.32
equals market price
Exercise price Nil Nil
exceeds market price
Exercise price Nil Nil
is less than the
market price
N Method and significant assumptions used during the year to estimate fair
values of options, including following weighted-average info-
i. risk-free interest rate Not Applicable
ii. expected life Not Applicable
iii. expected volatility Not Applicable
iv. expected dividends, and Not Applicable
v. the price of the underlying
share in market at the time of Not Applicable
option grant
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS
The film exhibition business and the domestic box office is expanding at a
fast pace and is exhibiting positive growth. The industry is projected to
grow at a Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%* to touch Rs. 150
billion in 2016. The industry expects domestic theatrical revenues to
continue dominating the overall pie. It is also worthy to mention here
multiplexes account for 50% of the Indian theatrical revenues, despite
having less than 15% market share in terms of screen count.
With multiplex chains charting out an aggressive expansion roadmap,
increasing digitalization of screens enabling wider film print releases,
experimentation with different content, increasing popularity of regional
film segment and arrest of piracy, are some of the major drivers of growth,
riding on which, the industry is expected to be follow a strong growth
path.
OPPORTUNITIES:
Multiplexes have been successful in bringing the audience back to cinema
theatres, and are the preferred out-of-home choice of entertainment for the
Indian consumer. The option of choosing from 9-10 titles a day was unheard
of decade back. Temperature controlled auditoriums, luxurious recliner
seats, state-of-art sound and projection systems - in addition to a variety
of lip-smacking snacks, made going to the movies very chic, hip and
fashionable. People additionally felt much safer in multiplexes considering
the safety precautions undertaken.
2011 witnessed significant capacity expansion by multiplex chains,
including Fame India Ltd. Urbanization and growing middle class, under-
screened market and better viewing experiences have fuelled this growth.
The industry is expected to double the multiplex screens over the next five
years taking the total tally to over 2,200 screens in 2016. An increased
number of shows on account of reduction in film duration combined with
growth in properties and quality of film-going experience continues to
drive overall footfalls at multiplexes as evidenced by improved occupancy
rates in 2011. In addition, the contribution of regional cinema to
multiplex chains has continued to increase.
With 3D films getting much more prevalent in Hindi film industry, besides
Hollywood, multiplexes have been able to increase their ticket prices for
the high-end 3D technology - thereby providing an improved viewing
experience.
Cinema Exhibition Business is undergoing a tremendous technological change
as Theatre Owners are now converting their current projectors with high-end
Digital Projectors or Digital Cinema. Digital Cinema refers to use of
Digital Technology to capture, distribute and project motion pictures. Use
of this technology will allow distribution of movie via hard drives,
optical disks or satellite and projected using a digital projector. FAME
too has initiated the process of converting its current projectors with
high-end Digital Projectors or Digital Cinema. This will help in savings of
print costs, wide release of Film, durability of Media, curb on piracy,
etc.
The industry has witnessed a marked improvement in transparency of ticket
sales over the years. Systems and processes introduced by multiplex chains
in addition to digitization of theatres is the key contributor. This has
not only helped film makers and distributors; it has also given a boost to
cinema advertising. Advertisers now have better access to occupancy rates
and film revenues. The market has grown at a healthy 18%* in 2011to reach
Rs. 140 Crores.
It must be mentioned here that there has been a lot of investment made in
the infrastructure facilities with new film cities offering one-stop shop
for making films. From shooting floors, post and pre production facilities
to film processing lab, these facilities are expected to increase
efficiency in production in less time.
THREATS/RISKS/CONCERNS:
The shelf-life of movies in theatres has seen a steady decline. The growing
popularity of alternate distribution platforms like DTH, satellite
television and the launch of 3G enabled mobile handsets are a potential
threat to theatrical exhibition.
It has been observed that films chasing particular release date and time of
the year are resulting in some kind of a trend thereby eating up the
market. Although this trend has declined considerably with many big-banner
movies releasing during IPL and during the month of Ramzan, there is still
an apprehension amongst film-makers to release their movies during these
gaps - and focusing on Eid, Diwali, Christmas releases.
Piracy continues to be a major concern for the film industry. Technological
advancements such as digitalization of film content and delivery should
help arrest piracy to a great extent.
Controlled ticket rates in some of the states and high entertainment taxes
make it difficult to keep pace with increasing rentals. Allowing markets to
determine the ticket rates would provide more flexibility to the
exhibitors.
SEGMENT WISE ANALYSIS (CONSOLIDATED):
The business of the Group is divided into two segments, theatrical
exhibition and film distribution. Upto last year, theatrical exhibition and
management of multiplexes were classified as separate business segments.
During the current year, the management has reviewed the classification and
in view of similar risks and rewards in the same, they are considered as
single business segment.
During 2011-12, segment revenue from theatrical exhibition amounted to
Rs.227.15 crores and the loss from the segment amounted to Rs. 0.81 crore.
The segment result was impacted due to the exceptional expenditure on
account of prior years service tax on renting of immovable properties
amounting to Rs. 8.24 crores, which was accounted during the year.
Segment revenue from distribution amounted to Rs. 0.52 crore. However, a
loss of Rs. 0.05 crore was incurred in this segment.
MULTIPLEXES/FILM EXHIBITION:
Total revenue from theatrical exhibition segment during the financial year
ended 31st March 2012 amounted to Rs. 22,888.83 Lacs. The loss from this
Segment was Rs. 81.19 Lacs for the financial year ended 31st March 2012.
The increase in total revenue from this segment is attributed to
commencement of operations of new property at Chennai and improved
occupancy and ATP of the properties across the country. As on date, the
Company has 27 multiplexes, 102 screens in 13 cities across India. With the
additions of a number of 3D screens across the country, your company today
has 3D screens in Mumbai, Baroda, Chennai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Pune,
Bangalore, Kolkata, Dhanbad, Anand, and Surat which has also contributed to
the increase in total revenue.
OTHER SEGMENTS:
Total revenue from Other Segments viz. film distribution, during the
financial year ended 31st March 2012 was Rs. 52.11 lacs. However, the
Company suffered a loss to the tune of Rs. 4.89 lacs in this segment for
the financial year ended 31st March 2012.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls commensurate with
its size and nature of operations to provide reasonable assurance that all
assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized, recorded and reported
properly and applicable statues, codes of conducts and corporate policies
are duly complied with.
The Audit Committee reviews the reports submitted by the Internal Auditors
and monitors follow-up and corrective action by Management.
DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
The Companys financial performance is discussed under the head Financial
Results in Directors Report to the Members.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES:
A. RECRUITMENT & SELECTION
We develop and maintain our talent pool by recruiting from diverse service
sectors like Hotels, Entertainment, Retail, Engineering, Aviation, Media
and Management Colleges. Our professional and successful management team is
drawn from the above backgrounds.
The Current employee strength including on rolls and Contractual is around
1650.
B. TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT
Our employees continue to be our most valuable assets. We thrive upon our
Systems and Service oriented work culture to achieve and maintain
consistently high service standards. Our constructive and progressive
management style enables us to attract and retain the best talent in the
industry. Thus, we continuously maintain a strategic competitive advantage
for sustaining long term business objectives.
* Digital Dawn - The metamorphosis begins - FICCI-KPMG Indian Media and
Entertainment Industry Report 2012.