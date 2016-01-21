Fame India Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Fame India Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
FAME INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS
The film exhibition business and the domestic box office is expanding at a
fast pace and is exhibiting positive growth. The industry is projected to
grow at a Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%* to touch Rs. 150
billion in 2016. The industry expects domestic theatrical revenues to
continue dominating the overall pie. It is also worthy to mention here
multiplexes account for 50% of the Indian theatrical revenues, despite
having less than 15% market share in terms of screen count.
With multiplex chains charting out an aggressive expansion roadmap,
increasing digitalization of screens enabling wider film print releases,
experimentation with different content, increasing popularity of regional
film segment and arrest of piracy, are some of the major drivers of growth,
riding on which, the industry is expected to be follow a strong growth
path.
OPPORTUNITIES:
Multiplexes have been successful in bringing the audience back to cinema
theatres, and are the preferred out-of-home choice of entertainment for the
Indian consumer. The option of choosing from 9-10 titles a day was unheard
of decade back. Temperature controlled auditoriums, luxurious recliner
seats, state-of-art sound and projection systems - in addition to a variety
of lip-smacking snacks, made going to the movies very chic, hip and
fashionable. People additionally felt much safer in multiplexes considering
the safety precautions undertaken.
2011 witnessed significant capacity expansion by multiplex chains,
including Fame India Ltd. Urbanization and growing middle class, under-
screened market and better viewing experiences have fuelled this growth.
The industry is expected to double the multiplex screens over the next five
years taking the total tally to over 2,200 screens in 2016. An increased
number of shows on account of reduction in film duration combined with
growth in properties and quality of film-going experience continues to
drive overall footfalls at multiplexes as evidenced by improved occupancy
rates in 2011. In addition, the contribution of regional cinema to
multiplex chains has continued to increase.
With 3D films getting much more prevalent in Hindi film industry, besides
Hollywood, multiplexes have been able to increase their ticket prices for
the high-end 3D technology - thereby providing an improved viewing
experience.
Cinema Exhibition Business is undergoing a tremendous technological change
as Theatre Owners are now converting their current projectors with high-end
Digital Projectors or Digital Cinema. Digital Cinema refers to use of
Digital Technology to capture, distribute and project motion pictures. Use
of this technology will allow distribution of movie via hard drives,
optical disks or satellite and projected using a digital projector. FAME
too has initiated the process of converting its current projectors with
high-end Digital Projectors or Digital Cinema. This will help in savings of
print costs, wide release of Film, durability of Media, curb on piracy,
etc.
The industry has witnessed a marked improvement in transparency of ticket
sales over the years. Systems and processes introduced by multiplex chains
in addition to digitization of theatres is the key contributor. This has
not only helped film makers and distributors; it has also given a boost to
cinema advertising. Advertisers now have better access to occupancy rates
and film revenues. The market has grown at a healthy 18%* in 2011to reach
Rs. 140 Crores.
It must be mentioned here that there has been a lot of investment made in
the infrastructure facilities with new film cities offering one-stop shop
for making films. From shooting floors, post and pre production facilities
to film processing lab, these facilities are expected to increase
efficiency in production in less time.
THREATS/RISKS/CONCERNS:
The shelf-life of movies in theatres has seen a steady decline. The growing
popularity of alternate distribution platforms like DTH, satellite
television and the launch of 3G enabled mobile handsets are a potential
threat to theatrical exhibition.
It has been observed that films chasing particular release date and time of
the year are resulting in some kind of a trend thereby eating up the
market. Although this trend has declined considerably with many big-banner
movies releasing during IPL and during the month of Ramzan, there is still
an apprehension amongst film-makers to release their movies during these
gaps - and focusing on Eid, Diwali, Christmas releases.
Piracy continues to be a major concern for the film industry. Technological
advancements such as digitalization of film content and delivery should
help arrest piracy to a great extent.
Controlled ticket rates in some of the states and high entertainment taxes
make it difficult to keep pace with increasing rentals. Allowing markets to
determine the ticket rates would provide more flexibility to the
exhibitors.
SEGMENT WISE ANALYSIS (CONSOLIDATED):
The business of the Group is divided into two segments, theatrical
exhibition and film distribution. Upto last year, theatrical exhibition and
management of multiplexes were classified as separate business segments.
During the current year, the management has reviewed the classification and
in view of similar risks and rewards in the same, they are considered as
single business segment.
During 2011-12, segment revenue from theatrical exhibition amounted to
Rs.227.15 crores and the loss from the segment amounted to Rs. 0.81 crore.
The segment result was impacted due to the exceptional expenditure on
account of prior years service tax on renting of immovable properties
amounting to Rs. 8.24 crores, which was accounted during the year.
Segment revenue from distribution amounted to Rs. 0.52 crore. However, a
loss of Rs. 0.05 crore was incurred in this segment.
MULTIPLEXES/FILM EXHIBITION:
Total revenue from theatrical exhibition segment during the financial year
ended 31st March 2012 amounted to Rs. 22,888.83 Lacs. The loss from this
Segment was Rs. 81.19 Lacs for the financial year ended 31st March 2012.
The increase in total revenue from this segment is attributed to
commencement of operations of new property at Chennai and improved
occupancy and ATP of the properties across the country. As on date, the
Company has 27 multiplexes, 102 screens in 13 cities across India. With the
additions of a number of 3D screens across the country, your company today
has 3D screens in Mumbai, Baroda, Chennai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Pune,
Bangalore, Kolkata, Dhanbad, Anand, and Surat which has also contributed to
the increase in total revenue.
OTHER SEGMENTS:
Total revenue from Other Segments viz. film distribution, during the
financial year ended 31st March 2012 was Rs. 52.11 lacs. However, the
Company suffered a loss to the tune of Rs. 4.89 lacs in this segment for
the financial year ended 31st March 2012.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls commensurate with
its size and nature of operations to provide reasonable assurance that all
assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized, recorded and reported
properly and applicable statues, codes of conducts and corporate policies
are duly complied with.
The Audit Committee reviews the reports submitted by the Internal Auditors
and monitors follow-up and corrective action by Management.
DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
The Companys financial performance is discussed under the head Financial
Results in Directors Report to the Members.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES:
A. RECRUITMENT & SELECTION
We develop and maintain our talent pool by recruiting from diverse service
sectors like Hotels, Entertainment, Retail, Engineering, Aviation, Media
and Management Colleges. Our professional and successful management team is
drawn from the above backgrounds.
The Current employee strength including on rolls and Contractual is around
1650.
B. TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT
Our employees continue to be our most valuable assets. We thrive upon our
Systems and Service oriented work culture to achieve and maintain
consistently high service standards. Our constructive and progressive
management style enables us to attract and retain the best talent in the
industry. Thus, we continuously maintain a strategic competitive advantage
for sustaining long term business objectives.
* Digital Dawn - The metamorphosis begins - FICCI-KPMG Indian Media and
Entertainment Industry Report 2012.