Fame India Ltd Merged Key Ratios

50.8
(42.70%)
Jan 21, 2016|03:31:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.1

Op profit growth

3.22

EBIT growth

126.92

Net profit growth

-1,422.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.29

9.25

EBIT margin

1.76

0.89

Net profit margin

-5.29

0.46

RoCE

2.25

RoNW

-2.51

RoA

-1.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.26

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.33

-4.82

Book value per share

29.77

20.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

208.61

P/CEPS

-12.71

-11.25

P/B

2.27

2.59

EV/EBIDTA

17.83

14.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

9.06

-15.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.74

Inventory days

1.46

Creditor days

-27.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.53

-0.3

Net debt / equity

0.05

1.15

Net debt / op. profit

0.47

4.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.57

-5.71

Employee costs

-5.83

-8.22

Other costs

-80.29

-76.79

