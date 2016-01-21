Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.1
Op profit growth
3.22
EBIT growth
126.92
Net profit growth
-1,422.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.29
9.25
EBIT margin
1.76
0.89
Net profit margin
-5.29
0.46
RoCE
2.25
RoNW
-2.51
RoA
-1.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.26
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.33
-4.82
Book value per share
29.77
20.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
208.61
P/CEPS
-12.71
-11.25
P/B
2.27
2.59
EV/EBIDTA
17.83
14.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
9.06
-15.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.74
Inventory days
1.46
Creditor days
-27.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.53
-0.3
Net debt / equity
0.05
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
0.47
4.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.57
-5.71
Employee costs
-5.83
-8.22
Other costs
-80.29
-76.79
