Fame India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
55.28
34.95
34.8
34.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.79
33.8
39.12
48.51
Net Worth
161.07
68.75
73.92
83.31
Minority Interest
Debt
30.61
119.31
130.68
128.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
191.68
188.06
204.6
211.73
Fixed Assets
131.77
145.61
154.8
161.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.66
22.11
21.36
22.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.55
3.09
6.71
8.99
Inventories
1.02
0.75
0.7
0.52
Inventory Days
1.7
1.49
Sundry Debtors
5.25
4.98
3.86
1.3
Debtor Days
8.76
9.91
Other Current Assets
47.84
51.72
64.72
58.65
Sundry Creditors
-21.14
-19.76
-6.31
-5.07
Creditor Days
35.29
39.34
Other Current Liabilities
-16.42
-34.6
-56.26
-46.41
Cash
2.7
17.25
21.73
18.75
Total Assets
191.68
188.06
204.6
211.73
