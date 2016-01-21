iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fame India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

50.8
(42.70%)
Jan 21, 2016|03:31:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fame India Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

218.58

183.31

yoy growth (%)

19.24

Raw materials

-12.17

-10.77

As % of sales

5.56

5.87

Employee costs

-12.79

-15.09

As % of sales

5.85

8.23

Other costs

-173.65

-137.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.44

75.06

Operating profit

19.95

19.83

OPM

9.13

10.81

Depreciation

-16.81

-17.09

Interest expense

-8.53

-6.83

Other income

2.33

1.12

Profit before tax

-3.05

-2.97

Taxes

0

0.63

Tax rate

0

-21.29

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.05

-2.34

Exceptional items

-8.07

4.32

Net profit

-11.13

1.98

yoy growth (%)

-660.06

NPM

-5.09

1.08

Fame India Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fame India Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.