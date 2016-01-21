Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
218.58
183.31
yoy growth (%)
19.24
Raw materials
-12.17
-10.77
As % of sales
5.56
5.87
Employee costs
-12.79
-15.09
As % of sales
5.85
8.23
Other costs
-173.65
-137.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.44
75.06
Operating profit
19.95
19.83
OPM
9.13
10.81
Depreciation
-16.81
-17.09
Interest expense
-8.53
-6.83
Other income
2.33
1.12
Profit before tax
-3.05
-2.97
Taxes
0
0.63
Tax rate
0
-21.29
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.05
-2.34
Exceptional items
-8.07
4.32
Net profit
-11.13
1.98
yoy growth (%)
-660.06
NPM
-5.09
1.08
