SectorEntertainment
Open₹8.05
Prev. Close₹8.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹8.5
Day's Low₹7.95
52 Week's High₹12.79
52 Week's Low₹5.8
Book Value₹-4.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.89
66.89
66.89
66.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-95.12
-82.67
-65.36
-62.84
Net Worth
-28.23
-15.78
1.53
4.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.77
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-7.76
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.31
-0.44
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.52
-2.49
-1.13
-1.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-1.02
0.3
0.64
-0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-7.76
Op profit growth
-20.74
-19.03
32.25
-22.03
EBIT growth
-9.09
-284.25
-452.21
-50.82
Net profit growth
1.2
-72.74
596.42
-27.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
38.37
36.25
25.66
19.49
51.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.37
36.25
25.66
19.49
51.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.42
4.62
4.56
2.31
6.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Praveen Someshwar
Independent Director
Suchitra Rajendra
Independent Director
Sameer Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lloyd Mathias
Non Executive Director
Samudra Bhattacharya
Non Executive Director
SANDEEP RAO
Summary
Mid-Day Multimedia Limited operates as a media company in India. It owns and operates various community newspapers, including Mid Day and Sunday Mid Day for English readers, Gujarati Mid Day, and Urdu daily Inquilab. The company also operates Radio One 94.3 FM with stations at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. In addition, it engages in outdoor advertising business. Mid-Day Multimedia Limited is based in Mumbai, India.The Company was originally incorporated at Mumbai as a private limited company on March 12, 1981. In July 2000, the company was renamed as Mid-Day Multimedia Limited and was converted into a public limited company. During the year 2001-2002, the company through its subsidiary Newsday Communication Limited has done pilot project namely Metro a free weekly community paper in India in Bandra, Andheri, and Ghatkopar. The company started the process of recasting its business model in order to lower the fixed cost components.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched an exciting new product namely The Morning Quick in the morning news segment. During the year, the company released the movie, namely Black Friday.During the year 2005-2006, the company added more colour and more supplement to the newspaper. The companys radio division won six new licenses in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune and Calcutta.During the year 2006-2007, the company radio division launched three new radio stations in Bangalore, Chennai and Calcutta. Also, the company re
The Next Mediaworks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd is ₹54.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Next Mediaworks Ltd is 0 and -1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Next Mediaworks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Next Mediaworks Ltd is ₹5.8 and ₹12.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Next Mediaworks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.28%, 3 Years at -4.75%, 1 Year at 19.85%, 6 Month at 15.47%, 3 Month at 9.76% and 1 Month at -18.06%.
