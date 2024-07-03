iifl-logo-icon 1
Next Mediaworks Ltd Share Price

8.11
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:58:52 PM

  • Open8.05
  • Day's High8.5
  • 52 Wk High12.79
  • Prev. Close8.21
  • Day's Low7.95
  • 52 Wk Low 5.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.25
  • Div. Yield0
Next Mediaworks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

8.05

Prev. Close

8.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

8.5

Day's Low

7.95

52 Week's High

12.79

52 Week's Low

5.8

Book Value

-4.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Next Mediaworks Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

Next Mediaworks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Next Mediaworks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.44%

Institutions: 2.44%

Non-Institutions: 22.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Next Mediaworks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.89

66.89

66.89

66.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-95.12

-82.67

-65.36

-62.84

Net Worth

-28.23

-15.78

1.53

4.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.77

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-7.76

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.31

-0.44

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.52

-2.49

-1.13

-1.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-1.02

0.3

0.64

-0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-7.76

Op profit growth

-20.74

-19.03

32.25

-22.03

EBIT growth

-9.09

-284.25

-452.21

-50.82

Net profit growth

1.2

-72.74

596.42

-27.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

38.37

36.25

25.66

19.49

51.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.37

36.25

25.66

19.49

51.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.42

4.62

4.56

2.31

6.49

Next Mediaworks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Next Mediaworks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Praveen Someshwar

Independent Director

Suchitra Rajendra

Independent Director

Sameer Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lloyd Mathias

Non Executive Director

Samudra Bhattacharya

Non Executive Director

SANDEEP RAO

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Next Mediaworks Ltd

Summary

Mid-Day Multimedia Limited operates as a media company in India. It owns and operates various community newspapers, including Mid Day and Sunday Mid Day for English readers, Gujarati Mid Day, and Urdu daily Inquilab. The company also operates Radio One 94.3 FM with stations at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. In addition, it engages in outdoor advertising business. Mid-Day Multimedia Limited is based in Mumbai, India.The Company was originally incorporated at Mumbai as a private limited company on March 12, 1981. In July 2000, the company was renamed as Mid-Day Multimedia Limited and was converted into a public limited company. During the year 2001-2002, the company through its subsidiary Newsday Communication Limited has done pilot project namely Metro a free weekly community paper in India in Bandra, Andheri, and Ghatkopar. The company started the process of recasting its business model in order to lower the fixed cost components.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched an exciting new product namely The Morning Quick in the morning news segment. During the year, the company released the movie, namely Black Friday.During the year 2005-2006, the company added more colour and more supplement to the newspaper. The companys radio division won six new licenses in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune and Calcutta.During the year 2006-2007, the company radio division launched three new radio stations in Bangalore, Chennai and Calcutta. Also, the company re
Company FAQs

What is the Next Mediaworks Ltd share price today?

The Next Mediaworks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd is ₹54.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Next Mediaworks Ltd is 0 and -1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Next Mediaworks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Next Mediaworks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Next Mediaworks Ltd is ₹5.8 and ₹12.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Next Mediaworks Ltd?

Next Mediaworks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.28%, 3 Years at -4.75%, 1 Year at 19.85%, 6 Month at 15.47%, 3 Month at 9.76% and 1 Month at -18.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Next Mediaworks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Next Mediaworks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 2.45 %
Public - 22.57 %

