Summary

Mid-Day Multimedia Limited operates as a media company in India. It owns and operates various community newspapers, including Mid Day and Sunday Mid Day for English readers, Gujarati Mid Day, and Urdu daily Inquilab. The company also operates Radio One 94.3 FM with stations at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. In addition, it engages in outdoor advertising business. Mid-Day Multimedia Limited is based in Mumbai, India.The Company was originally incorporated at Mumbai as a private limited company on March 12, 1981. In July 2000, the company was renamed as Mid-Day Multimedia Limited and was converted into a public limited company. During the year 2001-2002, the company through its subsidiary Newsday Communication Limited has done pilot project namely Metro a free weekly community paper in India in Bandra, Andheri, and Ghatkopar. The company started the process of recasting its business model in order to lower the fixed cost components.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched an exciting new product namely The Morning Quick in the morning news segment. During the year, the company released the movie, namely Black Friday.During the year 2005-2006, the company added more colour and more supplement to the newspaper. The companys radio division won six new licenses in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune and Calcutta.During the year 2006-2007, the company radio division launched three new radio stations in Bangalore, Chennai and Calcutta. Also, the company re

