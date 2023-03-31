To the Members of Next Mediaworks Limited
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the standalone financial statements of Next Mediaworks Limited (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its loss and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Impairment assessment of Investment in subsidiary
See Note 2 and 35 to the standalone financial statements
|The key audit matter
|How the matter was addressed in our audit
|The carrying value of Investment in subsidiary is Rs. 777 Lakhs (net of provision for Impairment of Rs. 3,415 Lakhs) at 31 March 2023.
|Our audit procedures included:
|The Company periodically assess whether there is any indication that such Investment may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the Investment and If the recoverable amount is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount. That reduction is recorded as impairment loss.
|Evaluated the design and implementation of key controls in relation to impairment assessment and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls;
|The value in use (VIU) and fair value less cost of disposal (FVLCD) is considered while computing recoverable value. VIU has been derived from discounted cash flow model. The model involves subjectivity and judgement in determination of key assumptions used.
|We assessed the VIU as determined by the Company as under:
|Considering the inherent uncertainty, complexity and judgment involved and the significance of the value of the Investment, impairment assessment of the above- mentioned Investment has been considered as a key audit matter.
|Assessed the method of determining VIU and key assumptions used therein through historical information, budgets / projections, and other relevant information.
|Challenged the key assumptions within the build up and methodologies used by the Company.
|Assessed the sensitivity of the outcome of impairment assessment to changes in key assumptions.
|Involved our internal specialists to assist us in performing audit procedures relating to VIU.
|Tested the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements, as required by relevant accounting standards.
Other Information
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.
Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that
are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.
2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:
statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".
d (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 34(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no directors to whom remuneration is paid/payable in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.
For B S R and Associates
Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:128901W
David Jones
Partner Membership No.: 098113
Place: Gurugram ICAI UDIN:23098113BGYZVX8158
Date: 15 May 2023
Annexure A
to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Next Mediaworks Limited for the year ended
31 March 2023
(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)
The Company doesnt have any Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year ended 31 March 2023. Accordingly, clauses 3(i)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.
According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance and duty of customs.
According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:
|
Name of the statute
|
Nature of the dues
|
Amount in Lakhs (J)
|Amount paid under Protest in
Lakhs (J)
|
Period to which the amount
relates
|Forum where dispute is pending
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|Disallowance of certain expenses/ adjustments
|193
|79
|A.Y. 2009-10
|Bombay High
Court
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|Disallowance of certain expenses and default in advance payment
|58
|NIL
|A.Y. 2017-18
|
Commissioner of Income Tax
(Appeals)
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.
the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.
Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
For B S R and Associates
Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:128901W
David Jones
Partner Membership No.: 098113
Place: Gurugram ICAI UDIN:23098113BGYZVX8158
Date: 15 May 2023
Annexure B
to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Next Mediaworks Limited for the year ended 31
March 2023
Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act
(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)
Opinion
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Next Mediaworks Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").
Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements
A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys
internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the
possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
For B S R and Associates
Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:128901W
David Jones
Partner Membership No.: 098113
Place: Gurugram ICAI UDIN:23098113BGYZVX8158
Date: 15 May 2023
