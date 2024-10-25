iifl-logo-icon 1
Next Mediaworks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
NEXT MEDIAWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Intimation regarding recommendation by the Board of Directors w.r.t. the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company is enclosed.
Board Meeting23 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
NEXT MEDIAWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202425 Apr 2024
NEXT MEDIAWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 is enclosed. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 3rd May, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

