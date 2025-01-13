Next Mediaworks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.89
66.89
66.89
66.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-95.12
-82.67
-65.36
-62.84
Net Worth
-28.23
-15.78
1.53
4.05
Minority Interest
Debt
29.91
25.12
14.6
13.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.68
9.34
16.13
17.52
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
7.77
21.74
21.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.64
1.53
-5.74
-4.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.29
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.06
1.95
1.89
1.75
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.35
-0.34
-0.45
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.07
-7.29
-5.97
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.13
0.16
Total Assets
1.68
9.34
16.13
17.52
