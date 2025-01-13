iifl-logo-icon 1
Next Mediaworks Ltd Balance Sheet

7.4
(-2.25%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:22 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.89

66.89

66.89

66.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-95.12

-82.67

-65.36

-62.84

Net Worth

-28.23

-15.78

1.53

4.05

Minority Interest

Debt

29.91

25.12

14.6

13.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.68

9.34

16.13

17.52

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

7.77

21.74

21.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.64

1.53

-5.74

-4.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.29

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.06

1.95

1.89

1.75

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-0.35

-0.34

-0.45

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.07

-7.29

-5.97

Cash

0.04

0.04

0.13

0.16

Total Assets

1.68

9.34

16.13

17.52

