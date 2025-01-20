iifl-logo-icon 1
Next Mediaworks Ltd Key Ratios

7.67
(2.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:24:15 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Next Mediaworks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.65

-65.32

-26.39

-2.1

Op profit growth

-49.01

1,601.81

-110.78

-10.15

EBIT growth

-45.03

205.98

-447.8

-18.4

Net profit growth

-20.72

1.73

679.74

4.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-39.28

-101.43

-2.06

14.1

EBIT margin

-57.79

-138.42

-15.68

3.31

Net profit margin

-66.32

-110.15

-37.54

-3.54

RoCE

-18.29

-29.06

-7.94

2.02

RoNW

9.88

22.48

-104.47

-2.63

RoA

-5.24

-5.78

-4.75

-0.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.6

-5.86

-7.7

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.93

-4.63

-5.04

-2.05

Book value per share

-7.7

-5.17

-1.96

3.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.16

-0.61

-1.14

0

P/CEPS

-1.36

-0.77

-1.75

-6.89

P/B

-0.69

-0.69

-4.51

4.07

EV/EBIDTA

-34.46

-9

44.49

11.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.09

0.1

0.2

0.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

133.63

199.44

126.98

106.98

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-66.17

-65.12

-65.21

-49.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.93

2.2

0.81

-0.24

Net debt / equity

-2.99

-3.85

-8.36

2.57

Net debt / op. profit

-15.31

-6.74

-94.45

5.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-33.51

-46.99

-35.5

-29.02

Other costs

-105.76

-154.43

-66.55

-56.86

