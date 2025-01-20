Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.65
-65.32
-26.39
-2.1
Op profit growth
-49.01
1,601.81
-110.78
-10.15
EBIT growth
-45.03
205.98
-447.8
-18.4
Net profit growth
-20.72
1.73
679.74
4.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-39.28
-101.43
-2.06
14.1
EBIT margin
-57.79
-138.42
-15.68
3.31
Net profit margin
-66.32
-110.15
-37.54
-3.54
RoCE
-18.29
-29.06
-7.94
2.02
RoNW
9.88
22.48
-104.47
-2.63
RoA
-5.24
-5.78
-4.75
-0.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.6
-5.86
-7.7
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.93
-4.63
-5.04
-2.05
Book value per share
-7.7
-5.17
-1.96
3.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.16
-0.61
-1.14
0
P/CEPS
-1.36
-0.77
-1.75
-6.89
P/B
-0.69
-0.69
-4.51
4.07
EV/EBIDTA
-34.46
-9
44.49
11.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.09
0.1
0.2
0.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
133.63
199.44
126.98
106.98
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-66.17
-65.12
-65.21
-49.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.93
2.2
0.81
-0.24
Net debt / equity
-2.99
-3.85
-8.36
2.57
Net debt / op. profit
-15.31
-6.74
-94.45
5.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-33.51
-46.99
-35.5
-29.02
Other costs
-105.76
-154.43
-66.55
-56.86
No Record Found
