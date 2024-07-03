iifl-logo-icon 1
Next Mediaworks Ltd Quarterly Results

7.97
(-1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.45

9.33

10.76

10.55

8.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.45

9.33

10.76

10.55

8.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

1.11

1.26

1.17

1.04

Total Income

9.22

10.44

12.02

11.72

9.13

Total Expenditure

9.21

10.47

19.2

10.29

13.27

PBIDT

0.01

-0.03

-7.18

1.43

-4.14

Interest

5.85

5.62

5.27

5.26

5.19

PBDT

-5.84

-5.65

-12.45

-3.83

-9.33

Depreciation

1.81

1.8

2.03

2.05

2.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.65

-7.45

-14.48

-5.88

-11.56

Minority Interest After NP

-3.08

-2.98

-6.38

-2.3

-5.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.57

-4.47

-8.1

-3.58

-6.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-7.41

0

-4.36

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.57

-4.47

-0.69

-3.58

-2.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.68

-0.67

-1.21

-0.54

-0.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.89

66.89

66.89

66.89

66.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.11

-0.32

-66.72

13.55

-51.17

PBDTM(%)

-69.11

-60.55

-115.7

-36.3

-115.32

PATM(%)

-90.53

-79.84

-134.57

-55.73

-142.89

