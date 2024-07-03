Next Mediaworks Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.45
9.33
10.76
10.55
8.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.45
9.33
10.76
10.55
8.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
1.11
1.26
1.17
1.04
Total Income
9.22
10.44
12.02
11.72
9.13
Total Expenditure
9.21
10.47
19.2
10.29
13.27
PBIDT
0.01
-0.03
-7.18
1.43
-4.14
Interest
5.85
5.62
5.27
5.26
5.19
PBDT
-5.84
-5.65
-12.45
-3.83
-9.33
Depreciation
1.81
1.8
2.03
2.05
2.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.65
-7.45
-14.48
-5.88
-11.56
Minority Interest After NP
-3.08
-2.98
-6.38
-2.3
-5.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.57
-4.47
-8.1
-3.58
-6.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-7.41
0
-4.36
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.57
-4.47
-0.69
-3.58
-2.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.68
-0.67
-1.21
-0.54
-0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.89
66.89
66.89
66.89
66.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.11
-0.32
-66.72
13.55
-51.17
PBDTM(%)
-69.11
-60.55
-115.7
-36.3
-115.32
PATM(%)
-90.53
-79.84
-134.57
-55.73
-142.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.