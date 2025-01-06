Next Mediaworks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.52
-2.49
-1.13
-1.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-1.02
0.3
0.64
-0.76
Other operating items
Operating
-3.54
-2.19
-0.49
-2.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.24
0
Free cash flow
-3.54
-2.19
-0.73
-2.08
Equity raised
-125.68
-120.7
-88.71
-72.36
Investing
0
-0.57
-20.13
0.51
Financing
28.07
25.99
23.43
21.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-101.15
-97.47
-86.15
-52.66
