Next Mediaworks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.06
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Next Mediaworks FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.52

-2.49

-1.13

-1.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-1.02

0.3

0.64

-0.76

Other operating items

Operating

-3.54

-2.19

-0.49

-2.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.24

0

Free cash flow

-3.54

-2.19

-0.73

-2.08

Equity raised

-125.68

-120.7

-88.71

-72.36

Investing

0

-0.57

-20.13

0.51

Financing

28.07

25.99

23.43

21.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-101.15

-97.47

-86.15

-52.66

