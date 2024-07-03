Next Mediaworks Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
27.61
26.22
17.88
12.92
44.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.61
26.22
17.88
12.92
44.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.16
3.37
3.26
1.39
2.26
Total Income
30.77
29.59
21.14
14.3
46.5
Total Expenditure
32.94
27.17
25.98
30.53
42.23
PBIDT
-2.17
2.42
-4.84
-16.23
4.27
Interest
15.59
13.91
11.66
9.03
7.64
PBDT
-17.76
-11.49
-16.5
-25.26
-3.37
Depreciation
6.48
6.84
7.01
7.15
9.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.03
0
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-24.24
-18.3
-23.51
-32.45
-12.82
Minority Interest After NP
-10.16
-7.81
-10.54
-14.86
-6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.08
-10.49
-12.97
-17.59
-6.82
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.36
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.72
-10.49
-12.97
-17.59
-6.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.1
-1.57
-1.94
-2.63
-1.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.89
66.89
66.89
66.89
66.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.85
9.22
-27.06
-125.61
9.65
PBDTM(%)
-64.32
-43.82
-92.28
-195.51
-7.61
PATM(%)
-87.79
-69.79
-131.48
-251.16
-28.97
