Next Mediaworks Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.94
(-0.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

27.61

26.22

17.88

12.92

44.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.61

26.22

17.88

12.92

44.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.16

3.37

3.26

1.39

2.26

Total Income

30.77

29.59

21.14

14.3

46.5

Total Expenditure

32.94

27.17

25.98

30.53

42.23

PBIDT

-2.17

2.42

-4.84

-16.23

4.27

Interest

15.59

13.91

11.66

9.03

7.64

PBDT

-17.76

-11.49

-16.5

-25.26

-3.37

Depreciation

6.48

6.84

7.01

7.15

9.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.03

0

0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-24.24

-18.3

-23.51

-32.45

-12.82

Minority Interest After NP

-10.16

-7.81

-10.54

-14.86

-6

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.08

-10.49

-12.97

-17.59

-6.82

Extra-ordinary Items

-4.36

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.72

-10.49

-12.97

-17.59

-6.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.1

-1.57

-1.94

-2.63

-1.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.89

66.89

66.89

66.89

66.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.85

9.22

-27.06

-125.61

9.65

PBDTM(%)

-64.32

-43.82

-92.28

-195.51

-7.61

PATM(%)

-87.79

-69.79

-131.48

-251.16

-28.97

