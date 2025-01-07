iifl-logo-icon 1
Next Mediaworks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.97
(-1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.77

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-7.76

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.31

-0.44

-1.19

As % of sales

0

0

0

153.51

Other costs

-0.77

-1.04

-1.22

-0.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

108.58

Operating profit

-1.07

-1.35

-1.66

-1.26

OPM

0

0

0

-162.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

-1.52

-1.39

-1.73

-1.12

Other income

0.07

0.25

2.26

1.1

Profit before tax

-2.52

-2.49

-1.13

-1.29

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0

1.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.52

-2.49

-1.13

-1.31

Exceptional items

0

0

-8

0

Net profit

-2.52

-2.49

-9.13

-1.31

yoy growth (%)

1.2

-72.74

596.42

-27.32

NPM

0

0

0

-168.66

