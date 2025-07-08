iifl-logo
SRS Ltd Share Price Live

0.15
(0.00%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:29:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.15
  • Day's High0.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.15
  • Day's Low0.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-45.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SRS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.15

Prev. Close

0.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

0.15

Day's Low

0.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-45.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SRS Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SRS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SRS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.41%

Non-Promoter- 4.76%

Institutions: 4.75%

Non-Institutions: 82.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

278.58

278.58

278.58

278.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,310.25

-1,255.99

204.89

365.39

Net Worth

-1,031.67

-977.41

483.47

643.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,000.87

3,731.51

3,824.83

3,439.37

yoy growth (%)

-73.17

-2.43

11.2

19.05

Raw materials

-837.17

-3,438.51

-3,538.43

-3,197.27

As % of sales

83.64

92.14

92.51

92.96

Employee costs

-33.56

-37.13

-33.79

-29.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-206.86

18.95

49

50.58

Depreciation

-17.72

-18.9

-20.88

-14.2

Tax paid

46.37

-3.17

-10.18

-7.83

Working capital

-13.27

105.23

158.62

-119.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.17

-2.43

11.2

19.05

Op profit growth

-162.97

-12.8

22.99

17.11

EBIT growth

-185.89

-13.35

15.33

12.78

Net profit growth

-1,117.2

-59.35

-9.2

30.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

108.59

131.51

130.75

4,118.31

3,891.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.59

131.51

130.75

4,118.31

3,891.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.17

1.01

1.68

1.35

5.86

SRS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

573.25

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.84

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

971.75

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.95

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SRS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Anil Jindal

Whole-time Director

Raju Bansal

Independent Director

Rajesh Yadav

Independent Director

Yogesh Kumar

Company Secretary

Jyotsna Nanda

Registered Office

SRS Multiplex 2nd Floor,

City Centre Sector-12,

Haryana - 121007

Tel: 91-129-4282801-08

Website: http://www.srsparivar.com

Email: mamtarastogi@srsparivar.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-011-29961281

Website: -

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

SRS Ltd is a diversified company with a business portfolio comprising of Cinema Exhibition, Food and Beverages, Retail and Manufacturing & Retailing of jewellery. The company has a multi-domain presen...
Reports by SRS Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SRS Ltd share price today?

The SRS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRS Ltd is ₹4.18 Cr. as of 06 Nov ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRS Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Nov ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRS Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Nov ‘19

What is the CAGR of SRS Ltd?

SRS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -58.93%, 3 Years at -71.15%, 1 Year at -57.14%, 6 Month at -40.00%, 3 Month at -25.00% and 1 Month at 50.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

