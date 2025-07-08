SectorEntertainment
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
278.58
278.58
278.58
278.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,310.25
-1,255.99
204.89
365.39
Net Worth
-1,031.67
-977.41
483.47
643.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,000.87
3,731.51
3,824.83
3,439.37
yoy growth (%)
-73.17
-2.43
11.2
19.05
Raw materials
-837.17
-3,438.51
-3,538.43
-3,197.27
As % of sales
83.64
92.14
92.51
92.96
Employee costs
-33.56
-37.13
-33.79
-29.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-206.86
18.95
49
50.58
Depreciation
-17.72
-18.9
-20.88
-14.2
Tax paid
46.37
-3.17
-10.18
-7.83
Working capital
-13.27
105.23
158.62
-119.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.17
-2.43
11.2
19.05
Op profit growth
-162.97
-12.8
22.99
17.11
EBIT growth
-185.89
-13.35
15.33
12.78
Net profit growth
-1,117.2
-59.35
-9.2
30.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
108.59
131.51
130.75
4,118.31
3,891.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.59
131.51
130.75
4,118.31
3,891.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.17
1.01
1.68
1.35
5.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
573.25
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.84
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
971.75
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.95
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Anil Jindal
Whole-time Director
Raju Bansal
Independent Director
Rajesh Yadav
Independent Director
Yogesh Kumar
Company Secretary
Jyotsna Nanda
SRS Multiplex 2nd Floor,
City Centre Sector-12,
Haryana - 121007
Tel: 91-129-4282801-08
Website: http://www.srsparivar.com
Email: mamtarastogi@srsparivar.com
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-011-29961281
Website: -
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
SRS Ltd is a diversified company with a business portfolio comprising of Cinema Exhibition, Food and Beverages, Retail and Manufacturing & Retailing of jewellery. The company has a multi-domain presen...
Read More
Reports by SRS Ltd
