SRS Ltd Summary

SRS Ltd is a diversified company with a business portfolio comprising of Cinema Exhibition, Food and Beverages, Retail and Manufacturing & Retailing of jewellery. The company has a multi-domain presence across industries. This provides them with a robust business model which generates tremendous opportunities for business synergies that span across delivering higher value to consumers, maximising returns, efficient purchasing, cross-selling across its varied businesses, effective brand building and much more. SRS Cinema is the cinema exhibition brand under which the company operates a chain of cinema spread across five cities. This includes nine properties at strategic locations having 23 screens and 5802 seats. The food & beverages segment operates a chain of food courts, fine dining restaurants and banquettes across several cities. The food courts are run under the SRS 7dayz brand and the company operates 10 food courts across North and Central India. The fine dining restaurants are operates three Fine Dining Restaurants that are located at Faridabad and Ludhiana. Also, they offer indoor and outdoor catering services through their brand SRS Banquets, which is located at Faridabad. The SRS 7dayz brand also sells packaged snack food such as namkeens, cookies and bakery products through the companys own retail stores as well as through other retailers.The company operates a chain of retail stores under the brand name SRS Value Bazaar that offer FMCG products including food and groceries, apparels, cosmetics/ home care/ personal care products, crockery, appliance, accessories, etc. SRS Fashion Wear is the other brand under which the company retails multi-brand apparels. The company has 27 retail stores in North India. They are also an active player in the cash & carry business.The company procures jewellery from their 100% subsidiary, SRS Jewells Ltd having manufacturing facility at Patparaganj, New Delhi and through third parties. In this division, the company is into whole-selling and retailing of jewellery. They sell a wide range of gold and diamond jewellery under the brand name of SRS Jewells. The product portfolio includes gold coins, necklaces, rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, bangles etc. They have two retail showrooms at Faridabad and Palwal and two wholesale outlets at Chandhi Chowk and Karol Bagh, Delhi.The company is having a mall with the name SRS Mall at Faridabad. The distribution and logistics network of the company comprises of two warehouses located at Faridabad and Gurgaon in Haryana, which act as a focal point of contact between the vendor and distribution centres. Also, they have their own private labels of food and beverages and grocery items and apparels.SRS Ltd was incorporated on August 29, 2000 as a public limited company with the name SRS Commercial Company Ltd. The company was established with the objective of trading in FMCG Goods and later, they entered into other business segments. In the year 2002, the company acquired the 3 acre plot from HUDA and started the construction of the Mall and multiplex.In October 22, 2004, the company developed a mall known as SRS Mall at Faridabad, which became a known destination for people on the look out for a shopping cum entertainment experience. On the same day, the company launched their first Food Court under the brand name of SRS 7dayz at SRS Mall. In November 12, 2004, they launched their first 3-screen Cinema at SRS Mall under a management fee/ franchise model with PVR Ltd.In January 5, 2005, the name of the company was changed from SRS Commercial Company Ltd to SRS Entertainment Ltd. In January 1, 2006, the company opened their fist Retail outlet under the brand name of SRS Value Bazaar at SRS Mall, Faridabad. In the year 2007, the company started their wholesale and cash & carry business.In the year 2008, the company opened their fist jewellery store under the brand name of SRS Jewells at SRS Mall, Faridabad. They opened their first Fashion Wear store at Crown Interior Mall, Faridabad. They started Private Labels in FMCG and Apparels. In December 15, 2008, the name of the company was changed from SRS Entertainment Ltd to SRS Entertainment and Multitrade Ltd. Again in January 9, 2009, they changed the name of the company to SRS Entertainment & Retail Ltd.In the year 2009, the company started the packaged snack food business. They opened their fine dining restaurant in the brand name of Punjabi Haandi at sector-12 Faridabad. They started wholesale jewellery business. In July 16, 2008, the name of the company was further changed to SRS Ltd. In the year 2010, the company incorporated 100% subsidiary company, namely SRS Jewells Ltd with the manufacturing unit located at Patparganj, Delhi. In February 10, 2010, the company opened a new food court in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Also, they commissioned two cineplexes in quick succession at Ghaziabad adding 7 new screens during the month. In March 2010, they entered the city of Bijnor with the launch of their new cinema, which takes screen strength to 23. In June 2010, the company entered Punjab with the launch of the SRS Value Bazaar and SRS Fashion Wear at Amritsar.In the year 2011, the company set up a 100% export oriented jewellery unit at Noida SEZ and started export of jewellery form the Nodia unit.The company intends to increase their penetration in other parts of the country in addition to North India by setting by multiples/ cinemas, food courts & restaurants and retail stores. The company intends to continue focus on expansion in Tier II and Tier III cities. Also, they propose to provide banqueting services for corporate meet, annual days, corporate events, conferences etc. apart from increasing their thrust for corporate gifts during the festive season.The company is exploring opening of cinemas, food courts and retail stores at various other locations in the near future through franchise business model. They are having the plan to increase their focus on private labels for groceries and food & beverages segment. Also, they are proposing to set up 51 screens at 15 locations with approximately 13,840 seats by the end of the financial year 2012.