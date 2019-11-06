iifl-logo
SRS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.15
(0.00%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:29:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-206.86

18.95

49

50.58

Depreciation

-17.72

-18.9

-20.88

-14.2

Tax paid

46.37

-3.17

-10.18

-7.83

Working capital

-13.27

105.23

158.62

-119.58

Other operating items

Operating

-191.47

102.1

176.54

-91.03

Capital expenditure

-17.51

5.06

11.7

38.38

Free cash flow

-208.98

107.17

188.24

-52.65

Equity raised

730.76

978.01

904.05

822.01

Investing

7.35

16.59

1.18

0.05

Financing

376.02

266.25

185.67

-148.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

905.14

1,368.02

1,279.15

620.42

