SRS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-206.86
18.95
49
50.58
Depreciation
-17.72
-18.9
-20.88
-14.2
Tax paid
46.37
-3.17
-10.18
-7.83
Working capital
-13.27
105.23
158.62
-119.58
Other operating items
Operating
-191.47
102.1
176.54
-91.03
Capital expenditure
-17.51
5.06
11.7
38.38
Free cash flow
-208.98
107.17
188.24
-52.65
Equity raised
730.76
978.01
904.05
822.01
Investing
7.35
16.59
1.18
0.05
Financing
376.02
266.25
185.67
-148.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
905.14
1,368.02
1,279.15
620.42
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.