iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SRS Ltd Balance Sheet

0.15
(0.00%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:29:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SRS Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

278.58

278.58

278.58

278.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,310.25

-1,255.99

204.89

365.39

Net Worth

-1,031.67

-977.41

483.47

643.97

Minority Interest

Debt

915.25

907.27

884.22

702.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1

3.51

15.8

16.78

Total Liabilities

-115.42

-66.63

1,383.49

1,363.31

Fixed Assets

124.68

148.72

201.87

221.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.77

26.77

26.67

19.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

53.52

8.11

Networking Capital

-277.61

-245.54

1,093.17

1,050.54

Inventories

0.5

0.48

208.22

550.78

Inventory Days

75.93

53.87

Sundry Debtors

4.57

2.87

1,178.11

807.85

Debtor Days

429.63

79.02

Other Current Assets

25.05

23.89

29.82

175.97

Sundry Creditors

-23.68

-25.29

-212.03

-453.49

Creditor Days

77.32

44.35

Other Current Liabilities

-284.05

-247.49

-110.95

-30.57

Cash

10.75

3.42

8.27

63.85

Total Assets

-115.41

-66.63

1,383.5

1,363.31

SRS : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SRS Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.