SRS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
278.58
278.58
278.58
278.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,310.25
-1,255.99
204.89
365.39
Net Worth
-1,031.67
-977.41
483.47
643.97
Minority Interest
Debt
915.25
907.27
884.22
702.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1
3.51
15.8
16.78
Total Liabilities
-115.42
-66.63
1,383.49
1,363.31
Fixed Assets
124.68
148.72
201.87
221.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.77
26.77
26.67
19.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
53.52
8.11
Networking Capital
-277.61
-245.54
1,093.17
1,050.54
Inventories
0.5
0.48
208.22
550.78
Inventory Days
75.93
53.87
Sundry Debtors
4.57
2.87
1,178.11
807.85
Debtor Days
429.63
79.02
Other Current Assets
25.05
23.89
29.82
175.97
Sundry Creditors
-23.68
-25.29
-212.03
-453.49
Creditor Days
77.32
44.35
Other Current Liabilities
-284.05
-247.49
-110.95
-30.57
Cash
10.75
3.42
8.27
63.85
Total Assets
-115.41
-66.63
1,383.5
1,363.31
