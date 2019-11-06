iifl-logo
SRS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.15
(0.00%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:29:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,000.87

3,731.51

3,824.83

3,439.37

yoy growth (%)

-73.17

-2.43

11.2

19.05

Raw materials

-837.17

-3,438.51

-3,538.43

-3,197.27

As % of sales

83.64

92.14

92.51

92.96

Employee costs

-33.56

-37.13

-33.79

-29.3

As % of sales

3.35

0.99

0.88

0.85

Other costs

-204.07

-138.44

-117.94

-103.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.38

3.71

3.08

3

Operating profit

-73.93

117.41

134.65

109.47

OPM

-7.38

3.14

3.52

3.18

Depreciation

-17.72

-18.9

-20.88

-14.2

Interest expense

-117.83

-84.69

-70.62

-53.13

Other income

2.62

5.13

5.86

8.45

Profit before tax

-206.86

18.95

49

50.58

Taxes

46.37

-3.17

-10.18

-7.83

Tax rate

-22.42

-16.76

-20.78

-15.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-160.48

15.77

38.81

42.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-160.48

15.77

38.81

42.75

yoy growth (%)

-1,117.2

-59.35

-9.2

30.85

NPM

-16.03

0.42

1.01

1.24

