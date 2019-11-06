Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,000.87
3,731.51
3,824.83
3,439.37
yoy growth (%)
-73.17
-2.43
11.2
19.05
Raw materials
-837.17
-3,438.51
-3,538.43
-3,197.27
As % of sales
83.64
92.14
92.51
92.96
Employee costs
-33.56
-37.13
-33.79
-29.3
As % of sales
3.35
0.99
0.88
0.85
Other costs
-204.07
-138.44
-117.94
-103.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.38
3.71
3.08
3
Operating profit
-73.93
117.41
134.65
109.47
OPM
-7.38
3.14
3.52
3.18
Depreciation
-17.72
-18.9
-20.88
-14.2
Interest expense
-117.83
-84.69
-70.62
-53.13
Other income
2.62
5.13
5.86
8.45
Profit before tax
-206.86
18.95
49
50.58
Taxes
46.37
-3.17
-10.18
-7.83
Tax rate
-22.42
-16.76
-20.78
-15.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-160.48
15.77
38.81
42.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-160.48
15.77
38.81
42.75
yoy growth (%)
-1,117.2
-59.35
-9.2
30.85
NPM
-16.03
0.42
1.01
1.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.