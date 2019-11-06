Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.82
5.83
13.13
51.68
Op profit growth
-112.77
2.85
25.29
1.43
EBIT growth
-124.75
4.01
17.75
5.9
Net profit growth
-580.12
-4.6
-3.34
-3.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.78
3.42
3.52
3.18
EBIT margin
-24.04
3.08
3.13
3.01
Net profit margin
-144.74
0.95
1.06
1.24
RoCE
-2.25
9.57
10.37
10.22
RoNW
-8.21
1.51
1.68
1.89
RoA
-3.39
0.74
0.87
1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.41
2.97
3.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.33
0.72
1.46
2.04
Book value per share
17.28
24.06
45.29
42.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
9.08
3.72
5.53
P/CEPS
-0.59
17.61
7.53
8.28
P/B
0.25
0.53
0.24
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
-61.03
6.88
5.68
7.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-106.9
-6.86
-19.77
-15.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,785.29
75.62
82.11
70.12
Inventory days
1,101.64
41.65
29.39
23.21
Creditor days
-819.06
-36.72
-38.2
-24.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.52
-1.49
-1.72
-1.95
Net debt / equity
1.81
0.96
0.8
0.59
Net debt / op. profit
-48.56
4.6
3.68
3.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.51
-92.21
-92.56
-92.96
Employee costs
-13.5
-0.92
-0.86
-0.85
Other costs
-77.77
-3.43
-3.03
-3
