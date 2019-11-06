iifl-logo
0.15
(0.00%)
Nov 6, 2019|03:29:32 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.82

5.83

13.13

51.68

Op profit growth

-112.77

2.85

25.29

1.43

EBIT growth

-124.75

4.01

17.75

5.9

Net profit growth

-580.12

-4.6

-3.34

-3.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.78

3.42

3.52

3.18

EBIT margin

-24.04

3.08

3.13

3.01

Net profit margin

-144.74

0.95

1.06

1.24

RoCE

-2.25

9.57

10.37

10.22

RoNW

-8.21

1.51

1.68

1.89

RoA

-3.39

0.74

0.87

1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

1.41

2.97

3.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.33

0.72

1.46

2.04

Book value per share

17.28

24.06

45.29

42.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

9.08

3.72

5.53

P/CEPS

-0.59

17.61

7.53

8.28

P/B

0.25

0.53

0.24

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

-61.03

6.88

5.68

7.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-106.9

-6.86

-19.77

-15.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,785.29

75.62

82.11

70.12

Inventory days

1,101.64

41.65

29.39

23.21

Creditor days

-819.06

-36.72

-38.2

-24.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.52

-1.49

-1.72

-1.95

Net debt / equity

1.81

0.96

0.8

0.59

Net debt / op. profit

-48.56

4.6

3.68

3.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.51

-92.21

-92.56

-92.96

Employee costs

-13.5

-0.92

-0.86

-0.85

Other costs

-77.77

-3.43

-3.03

-3

