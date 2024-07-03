iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Eye Ltd Share Price

7.61
(-2.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High7.77
  • 52 Wk High10.97
  • Prev. Close7.77
  • Day's Low7.61
  • 52 Wk Low 3.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value10.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Creative Eye Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0

Prev. Close

7.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

7.77

Day's Low

7.61

52 Week's High

10.97

52 Week's Low

3.95

Book Value

10.22

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Creative Eye Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Creative Eye Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Creative Eye Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.25%

Non-Promoter- 43.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Creative Eye Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.62

12.66

13

13.78

Net Worth

20.65

22.69

23.03

23.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.12

18.1

28.92

7.66

yoy growth (%)

-66.15

-37.4

277.4

-55.74

Raw materials

2.13

-1.48

-1.34

4.31

As % of sales

34.91

8.2

4.63

56.29

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.81

-1.67

-1.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.27

-4.5

-4.96

-4.57

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.15

-0.22

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.14

Working capital

1.03

-5.2

-4.31

-0.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.15

-37.4

277.4

-55.74

Op profit growth

-86.46

-3.82

-0.36

147.41

EBIT growth

-104.64

-5.45

-0.65

-545.47

Net profit growth

-93.9

-9.39

12.25

-932.59

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Creative Eye Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Creative Eye Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dheeraj Kumar

Executive Director

Zuby Kochar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu G Shah

Independent Director

Matty Vishal Dutt

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sunil Gupta

Independent Director

Sarita Soni

Independent Director

Vipin Laxminarayan Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Creative Eye Ltd

Summary

Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The Promoters of the Company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar had substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Presently, the Company is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. Its programme are telecasted in Doordarshan and other satellite channels. It is present in all activities of production process, i.e. from conception to getting the program telecast on TV and marketing airtime on Doordarshan.The Company first started making serials in 1986. Some of its popular serials are Kahan Gaye Woh log, Adalat, and Om Namah Shivay. Other diversification include sports programming in which the Creative Eye is a part of a consortium that markets and sells commercial time for sports events and programmes. It has expanded its product offerings across genres for major satellite channels,in addition to production for Doordarshan.The Company had privilege of bringing on board the stalwarts of film industry into television. Dream girl Hema Malini, the superstar of eighties Vishwajeet, Syeed Jafery, Raj Kiran and many more worked with Creative Eye Limited and contributed their artistic might to various serials which became household names.In 1996. it forayed into mythological genre and created history with a new horizon in creativity thus creating mega-mythological mega opus such as Om Namah Shivay, Shree Gane
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Creative Eye Ltd share price today?

The Creative Eye Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Eye Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Eye Ltd is ₹15.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Creative Eye Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Creative Eye Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Creative Eye Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Eye Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Eye Ltd is ₹3.95 and ₹10.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Creative Eye Ltd?

Creative Eye Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.90%, 3 Years at 19.09%, 1 Year at 76.59%, 6 Month at 11.00%, 3 Month at 29.93% and 1 Month at 2.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Creative Eye Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Creative Eye Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.74 %

