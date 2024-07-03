Summary

Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The Promoters of the Company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar had substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Presently, the Company is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. Its programme are telecasted in Doordarshan and other satellite channels. It is present in all activities of production process, i.e. from conception to getting the program telecast on TV and marketing airtime on Doordarshan.The Company first started making serials in 1986. Some of its popular serials are Kahan Gaye Woh log, Adalat, and Om Namah Shivay. Other diversification include sports programming in which the Creative Eye is a part of a consortium that markets and sells commercial time for sports events and programmes. It has expanded its product offerings across genres for major satellite channels,in addition to production for Doordarshan.The Company had privilege of bringing on board the stalwarts of film industry into television. Dream girl Hema Malini, the superstar of eighties Vishwajeet, Syeed Jafery, Raj Kiran and many more worked with Creative Eye Limited and contributed their artistic might to various serials which became household names.In 1996. it forayed into mythological genre and created history with a new horizon in creativity thus creating mega-mythological mega opus such as Om Namah Shivay, Shree Gane

