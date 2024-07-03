SectorEntertainment
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹7.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹7.77
Day's Low₹7.61
52 Week's High₹10.97
52 Week's Low₹3.95
Book Value₹10.22
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.62
12.66
13
13.78
Net Worth
20.65
22.69
23.03
23.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.12
18.1
28.92
7.66
yoy growth (%)
-66.15
-37.4
277.4
-55.74
Raw materials
2.13
-1.48
-1.34
4.31
As % of sales
34.91
8.2
4.63
56.29
Employee costs
-1.75
-1.81
-1.67
-1.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.27
-4.5
-4.96
-4.57
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.15
-0.22
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.14
Working capital
1.03
-5.2
-4.31
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.15
-37.4
277.4
-55.74
Op profit growth
-86.46
-3.82
-0.36
147.41
EBIT growth
-104.64
-5.45
-0.65
-545.47
Net profit growth
-93.9
-9.39
12.25
-932.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dheeraj Kumar
Executive Director
Zuby Kochar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu G Shah
Independent Director
Matty Vishal Dutt
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sunil Gupta
Independent Director
Sarita Soni
Independent Director
Vipin Laxminarayan Thakur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Creative Eye Ltd
Summary
Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The Promoters of the Company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar had substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Presently, the Company is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. Its programme are telecasted in Doordarshan and other satellite channels. It is present in all activities of production process, i.e. from conception to getting the program telecast on TV and marketing airtime on Doordarshan.The Company first started making serials in 1986. Some of its popular serials are Kahan Gaye Woh log, Adalat, and Om Namah Shivay. Other diversification include sports programming in which the Creative Eye is a part of a consortium that markets and sells commercial time for sports events and programmes. It has expanded its product offerings across genres for major satellite channels,in addition to production for Doordarshan.The Company had privilege of bringing on board the stalwarts of film industry into television. Dream girl Hema Malini, the superstar of eighties Vishwajeet, Syeed Jafery, Raj Kiran and many more worked with Creative Eye Limited and contributed their artistic might to various serials which became household names.In 1996. it forayed into mythological genre and created history with a new horizon in creativity thus creating mega-mythological mega opus such as Om Namah Shivay, Shree Gane
The Creative Eye Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Eye Ltd is ₹15.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Creative Eye Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Eye Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Eye Ltd is ₹3.95 and ₹10.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Creative Eye Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.90%, 3 Years at 19.09%, 1 Year at 76.59%, 6 Month at 11.00%, 3 Month at 29.93% and 1 Month at 2.10%.
