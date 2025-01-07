iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Eye Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.5
(-1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.12

18.1

28.92

7.66

yoy growth (%)

-66.15

-37.4

277.4

-55.74

Raw materials

2.13

-1.48

-1.34

4.31

As % of sales

34.91

8.2

4.63

56.29

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.81

-1.67

-1.71

As % of sales

28.71

10.03

5.77

22.36

Other costs

-7.15

-19.59

-30.89

-15.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

116.78

108.21

106.8

199.13

Operating profit

-0.64

-4.78

-4.97

-4.99

OPM

-10.57

-26.45

-17.21

-65.2

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.15

-0.22

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.43

-0.66

-0.23

Other income

0.95

0.87

0.89

0.97

Profit before tax

-0.27

-4.5

-4.96

-4.57

Taxes

0

0

0

0.14

Tax rate

0

0

0

-3.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.27

-4.5

-4.96

-4.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.27

-4.5

-4.96

-4.42

yoy growth (%)

-93.9

-9.39

12.25

-932.59

NPM

-4.47

-24.86

-17.17

-57.75

