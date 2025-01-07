Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.12
18.1
28.92
7.66
yoy growth (%)
-66.15
-37.4
277.4
-55.74
Raw materials
2.13
-1.48
-1.34
4.31
As % of sales
34.91
8.2
4.63
56.29
Employee costs
-1.75
-1.81
-1.67
-1.71
As % of sales
28.71
10.03
5.77
22.36
Other costs
-7.15
-19.59
-30.89
-15.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
116.78
108.21
106.8
199.13
Operating profit
-0.64
-4.78
-4.97
-4.99
OPM
-10.57
-26.45
-17.21
-65.2
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.15
-0.22
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.43
-0.66
-0.23
Other income
0.95
0.87
0.89
0.97
Profit before tax
-0.27
-4.5
-4.96
-4.57
Taxes
0
0
0
0.14
Tax rate
0
0
0
-3.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.27
-4.5
-4.96
-4.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.27
-4.5
-4.96
-4.42
yoy growth (%)
-93.9
-9.39
12.25
-932.59
NPM
-4.47
-24.86
-17.17
-57.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.