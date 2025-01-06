Creative Eye Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.27
-4.5
-4.96
-4.57
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.15
-0.22
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.14
Working capital
1.03
-5.2
-4.31
-0.53
Other operating items
Operating
0.64
-9.85
-9.5
-5.27
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.64
-9.85
-9.5
-5.26
Equity raised
27.76
36.65
46.71
55.36
Investing
0.32
-0.19
0.09
0.04
Financing
0.38
-0.59
0.81
3.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.1
26.01
38.11
54.08
