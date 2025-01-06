iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Eye Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.61
(-2.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.27

-4.5

-4.96

-4.57

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.15

-0.22

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.14

Working capital

1.03

-5.2

-4.31

-0.53

Other operating items

Operating

0.64

-9.85

-9.5

-5.27

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.64

-9.85

-9.5

-5.26

Equity raised

27.76

36.65

46.71

55.36

Investing

0.32

-0.19

0.09

0.04

Financing

0.38

-0.59

0.81

3.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.1

26.01

38.11

54.08

