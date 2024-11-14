Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CREATIVE EYE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Kailash Plaza Plot No. 12-A New Link Road Andheri (West) Mumbai 400 053 at 12.00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve the Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and also to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday 14th November,2024 commence at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.20 p.m. inter-alia considered and approved the following matters namely. 1 Approved Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statement. 2 Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record, and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CREATIVE EYE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at Kailash Plaza Plot No. 12-A New Link Road Andheri (West) Mumbai 400 053 at 12.00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve the Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and also to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday ,14th August, 2024 at registered Office of the Company commence at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.15 P.M. considered and approved the attached matters namely. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

CREATIVE EYE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Kailash Plaza Plot No. 12-A New Link Road Andheri (West) Mumbai 400 053 at 11.30 A.M. inter a This is to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May,2024 commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 3.20 P.M. inter-alia considered and approved the attached matters. Read less.. lia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and also to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company commence at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 3.20 P.M. inter-alia considered and approved the attached matters. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024