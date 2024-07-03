Creative Eye Ltd Summary

Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The Promoters of the Company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar had substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Presently, the Company is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. Its programme are telecasted in Doordarshan and other satellite channels. It is present in all activities of production process, i.e. from conception to getting the program telecast on TV and marketing airtime on Doordarshan.The Company first started making serials in 1986. Some of its popular serials are Kahan Gaye Woh log, Adalat, and Om Namah Shivay. Other diversification include sports programming in which the Creative Eye is a part of a consortium that markets and sells commercial time for sports events and programmes. It has expanded its product offerings across genres for major satellite channels,in addition to production for Doordarshan.The Company had privilege of bringing on board the stalwarts of film industry into television. Dream girl Hema Malini, the superstar of eighties Vishwajeet, Syeed Jafery, Raj Kiran and many more worked with Creative Eye Limited and contributed their artistic might to various serials which became household names.In 1996. it forayed into mythological genre and created history with a new horizon in creativity thus creating mega-mythological mega opus such as Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh, Jai Santoshi Maa, Om Namo Narayan, Jap Tap Vrat, Ganesh Leela etc. for the benefit of the viewers across India and abroad.The Company has the credential of producing approx. 8500 hours of content in various languages and also having the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of approx. 4000 hours of qualitative content. It also ventured into marketing of Ad-Sales for in-house content as well as outside produced programs. The company had its clientele such as Hindustan Lever (Unilever) Colgate, Procter and Gamble, Godrej, DABUR, Video Con.Apart from these, it also created Ad-Commercials for its Prestigious Clients DABUR, Godrej and many more. Creative Eye Limited with successful history is not resting on its own laurels being one of the best integrated media house. The Company is on move for the new ideas with its energetic in-house creative team to create the big ticket numbers as per the need of the market. It has got state of art post production studio, pre-production equipment and best of the infrastructure with in-house facilities to its every creative requirement 24 hours.The Company is a production house with highly talented and skilled professionals in every segment of creating content with vast experience and latest know how. It is focusing on the Digital Space which is going to be a key driver in future, considering it, the Company is looking forward to bringing most talented actors, writers, creatives, technicians etc who are in demand and can deliver best as per the expectations of the audience and platforms. Creative Eye came out with a public issue of 50 lakhs equity shares of Rs 5/- each at a price of Rs 50/- per share in Nov. 2000. The proceeds of the public issue was meant to be utilised for development of portals, procurement of film rights and otherto finance the future activities of the company.The company shifted its business from Doordarshan to Satellite Channels. It also flagged off a new T V Serial Shree Ganesh on Sony Channel.During 2017-18, the Company had Telecast Comedy Serial Deewane Anjaane on Zees Big Magic Channel TV Channel in November, 2017. The serial was during well in terms of performance and was maintaining good TRP on Big Magic Channel, however the serial Deewane Anjaane discontinued and went off air on 2nd March, 2018 due to closure of all running fiction programs/serials by Big magic Channel. It launched unusual fiction family drama Ishq Subhan Allah on Zee TV Channel w.e.f. 14th March, 2018.