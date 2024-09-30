iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Creative Eye Ltd AGM

7.04
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:15:37 AM

Creative Eye CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202414 Aug 2024
Considered and fixed the date of 38 AGM of the Company to be held on Monday , 30 September, 2024 through Video Conferencing.
AGM30 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that 38th AGM of the members of the Creative eye limited is scheduled to be held on Monday,30th September,2024 at 11.30 A.M. through video conferencing/other Audio -Visual mode as per the relevant circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. Notice of 38th AGM of the company is attached herewirth. Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 PFA details of voting results of the 38th AGM for the F.Y.2023-24 along with consolidated report of the scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM of the company held on Monday,30th September,2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Creative Eye: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Eye Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.