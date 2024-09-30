Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that 38th AGM of the members of the Creative eye limited is scheduled to be held on Monday,30th September,2024 at 11.30 A.M. through video conferencing/other Audio -Visual mode as per the relevant circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. Notice of 38th AGM of the company is attached herewirth. Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 PFA details of voting results of the 38th AGM for the F.Y.2023-24 along with consolidated report of the scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM of the company held on Monday,30th September,2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)