Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Share Price

157.25
(-3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open163.5
  • Day's High163.92
  • 52 Wk High240
  • Prev. Close162.73
  • Day's Low155.1
  • 52 Wk Low 128.7
  • Turnover (lac)17.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)429.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

163.5

Prev. Close

162.73

Turnover(Lac.)

17.18

Day's High

163.92

Day's Low

155.1

52 Week's High

240

52 Week's Low

128.7

Book Value

186.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

429.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.23

27.18

27.18

27.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

527.41

568.58

560.36

554.08

Net Worth

554.64

595.76

587.54

581.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

368

305.18

479.67

476.45

yoy growth (%)

20.58

-36.37

0.67

14.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-65.69

-57.24

-65.27

-39.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.53

-19.19

45.98

106.22

Depreciation

-6.61

-7.22

-7.46

-5.05

Tax paid

-0.08

0.24

-11.26

-36.74

Working capital

-4.18

23.87

152.36

-47.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.58

-36.37

0.67

14.87

Op profit growth

162.89

-81.75

-46.25

9.21

EBIT growth

302.4

-88.79

-49.32

6.51

Net profit growth

-133.49

-180.9

-65.76

12.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

707.2

556.61

381.38

311.11

513.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

707.2

556.61

381.38

311.11

513.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.89

3.42

1.88

1.03

2.97

View Annually Results

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raman Maroo

Joint Managing Director

Atul Maru

Whole Time Director & CEO

Hiren Gada

Executive Director

Jai Maroo

Independent Director

Gnaesh Gala

Independent Director

Vasanji Mamania

Independent Director

Reeta Bharat Shah

Independent Director

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hetal Vichhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company on December 23, 2005 with the name Shemaroo Holdings Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shemaroo Entertainment Private Limited on June 3, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the change of status was granted by the RoC. Shemaroo is engaged in the distribution of content for Broadcasting of Satellite Channels, Physical Formats and Digital Technologies like Mobile, Internet, Broadband, IPTV and DTH among others.Founded in 1962, it is an established media content house in the country, active in Content Acquisition, Value Addition to Content and Content Distribution with a large content library of over 3,700 titles. The companys operations involve the distribution and monetization of its strong content library across Traditional Media, which includes Television (Satellite, Terrestrial and Cable Television), & other traditional media and Digital Media, which includes Mobile, Internet, OTT etc. The company has been successfully expanding its content library in diversified categories like regional, devotion, kids, comedy etc.The Company started production of animated films in 2007. In 2012, it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Shemaroo Films Private Limited on October 31, 2012.In 2014, the company extended its relationship with The Orchard. In 2015, Red Chil
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is ₹429.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹240 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd?

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.45%, 3 Years at 9.93%, 1 Year at 3.98%, 6 Month at -0.42%, 3 Month at -15.03% and 1 Month at -4.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.39 %

