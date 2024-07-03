Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹163.5
Prev. Close₹162.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.18
Day's High₹163.92
Day's Low₹155.1
52 Week's High₹240
52 Week's Low₹128.7
Book Value₹186.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)429.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.23
27.18
27.18
27.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
527.41
568.58
560.36
554.08
Net Worth
554.64
595.76
587.54
581.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
368
305.18
479.67
476.45
yoy growth (%)
20.58
-36.37
0.67
14.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-65.69
-57.24
-65.27
-39.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.53
-19.19
45.98
106.22
Depreciation
-6.61
-7.22
-7.46
-5.05
Tax paid
-0.08
0.24
-11.26
-36.74
Working capital
-4.18
23.87
152.36
-47.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.58
-36.37
0.67
14.87
Op profit growth
162.89
-81.75
-46.25
9.21
EBIT growth
302.4
-88.79
-49.32
6.51
Net profit growth
-133.49
-180.9
-65.76
12.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
707.2
556.61
381.38
311.11
513.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
707.2
556.61
381.38
311.11
513.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.89
3.42
1.88
1.03
2.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raman Maroo
Joint Managing Director
Atul Maru
Whole Time Director & CEO
Hiren Gada
Executive Director
Jai Maroo
Independent Director
Gnaesh Gala
Independent Director
Vasanji Mamania
Independent Director
Reeta Bharat Shah
Independent Director
SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hetal Vichhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company on December 23, 2005 with the name Shemaroo Holdings Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shemaroo Entertainment Private Limited on June 3, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the change of status was granted by the RoC. Shemaroo is engaged in the distribution of content for Broadcasting of Satellite Channels, Physical Formats and Digital Technologies like Mobile, Internet, Broadband, IPTV and DTH among others.Founded in 1962, it is an established media content house in the country, active in Content Acquisition, Value Addition to Content and Content Distribution with a large content library of over 3,700 titles. The companys operations involve the distribution and monetization of its strong content library across Traditional Media, which includes Television (Satellite, Terrestrial and Cable Television), & other traditional media and Digital Media, which includes Mobile, Internet, OTT etc. The company has been successfully expanding its content library in diversified categories like regional, devotion, kids, comedy etc.The Company started production of animated films in 2007. In 2012, it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Shemaroo Films Private Limited on October 31, 2012.In 2014, the company extended its relationship with The Orchard. In 2015, Red Chil
The Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is ₹429.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹240 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.45%, 3 Years at 9.93%, 1 Year at 3.98%, 6 Month at -0.42%, 3 Month at -15.03% and 1 Month at -4.48%.
