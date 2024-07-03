Summary

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company on December 23, 2005 with the name Shemaroo Holdings Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shemaroo Entertainment Private Limited on June 3, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the change of status was granted by the RoC. Shemaroo is engaged in the distribution of content for Broadcasting of Satellite Channels, Physical Formats and Digital Technologies like Mobile, Internet, Broadband, IPTV and DTH among others.Founded in 1962, it is an established media content house in the country, active in Content Acquisition, Value Addition to Content and Content Distribution with a large content library of over 3,700 titles. The companys operations involve the distribution and monetization of its strong content library across Traditional Media, which includes Television (Satellite, Terrestrial and Cable Television), & other traditional media and Digital Media, which includes Mobile, Internet, OTT etc. The company has been successfully expanding its content library in diversified categories like regional, devotion, kids, comedy etc.The Company started production of animated films in 2007. In 2012, it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Shemaroo Films Private Limited on October 31, 2012.In 2014, the company extended its relationship with The Orchard. In 2015, Red Chil

Read More