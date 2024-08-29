|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Submitting herewith proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 04.00 PM IST via VC/OAVM. The Meeting commenced at 04.00 PM IST and concluded at 04.28 PM IST. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
