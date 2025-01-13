Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.23
27.18
27.18
27.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
527.41
568.58
560.36
554.08
Net Worth
554.64
595.76
587.54
581.26
Minority Interest
Debt
340.5
320.92
245.64
260.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.95
1.53
1.15
2.08
Total Liabilities
897.09
918.21
834.33
844.2
Fixed Assets
44.27
37.05
22.47
27.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
14
17.38
4.79
6.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.3
4.31
0.79
0.26
Networking Capital
825.44
858.18
799.52
804.11
Inventories
676.49
730.47
714.59
729.86
Inventory Days
708.74
872.91
Sundry Debtors
141.84
123.41
55.49
52.53
Debtor Days
55.03
62.82
Other Current Assets
131.5
126.76
83.91
53.03
Sundry Creditors
-101.45
-88.11
-48.17
-25.12
Creditor Days
47.77
30.04
Other Current Liabilities
-22.94
-34.35
-6.3
-6.19
Cash
0.06
1.29
6.77
6.57
Total Assets
897.07
918.21
834.34
844.2
