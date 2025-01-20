iifl-logo-icon 1
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Key Ratios

151.5
(0.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:54:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.58

-39.37

5.01

14.82

Op profit growth

185.22

-83.64

-45.95

11.12

EBIT growth

391.58

-91.25

-47.89

9.57

Net profit growth

-124.53

-171.26

-57.64

15.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.39

4.03

14.96

29.08

EBIT margin

8.14

2.03

14.08

28.38

Net profit margin

1.38

-6.9

5.87

14.56

RoCE

3.7

0.74

9.37

19.51

RoNW

0.22

-0.91

1.38

3.86

RoA

0.15

-0.63

0.97

2.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.87

-8.05

11.2

26.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.55

Cash EPS

-0.5

-10.57

8.32

24.29

Book value per share

214.03

212.01

219.61

181.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

72.35

-8.12

4.5

19.67

P/CEPS

-269.72

-6.18

6.06

21.22

P/B

0.63

0.3

0.22

2.84

EV/EBIDTA

16.27

32.36

4.85

11.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

5.92

Tax payout

-1.93

-1.06

-23.54

-34.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.29

93.59

87.27

123.66

Inventory days

691.6

847

442.18

384.75

Creditor days

-39.37

-45.43

-28.11

-20.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.19

-0.22

-2.96

-4.51

Net debt / equity

0.42

0.45

0.41

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

6.86

20.86

3.25

1.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-56.95

Employee costs

-17.77

-18.94

-13.23

-8.12

Other costs

-72.82

-77.01

-71.8

-5.84

