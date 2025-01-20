Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.58
-39.37
5.01
14.82
Op profit growth
185.22
-83.64
-45.95
11.12
EBIT growth
391.58
-91.25
-47.89
9.57
Net profit growth
-124.53
-171.26
-57.64
15.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.39
4.03
14.96
29.08
EBIT margin
8.14
2.03
14.08
28.38
Net profit margin
1.38
-6.9
5.87
14.56
RoCE
3.7
0.74
9.37
19.51
RoNW
0.22
-0.91
1.38
3.86
RoA
0.15
-0.63
0.97
2.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.87
-8.05
11.2
26.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.55
Cash EPS
-0.5
-10.57
8.32
24.29
Book value per share
214.03
212.01
219.61
181.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
72.35
-8.12
4.5
19.67
P/CEPS
-269.72
-6.18
6.06
21.22
P/B
0.63
0.3
0.22
2.84
EV/EBIDTA
16.27
32.36
4.85
11.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
5.92
Tax payout
-1.93
-1.06
-23.54
-34.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.29
93.59
87.27
123.66
Inventory days
691.6
847
442.18
384.75
Creditor days
-39.37
-45.43
-28.11
-20.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.19
-0.22
-2.96
-4.51
Net debt / equity
0.42
0.45
0.41
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
6.86
20.86
3.25
1.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-56.95
Employee costs
-17.77
-18.94
-13.23
-8.12
Other costs
-72.82
-77.01
-71.8
-5.84
