Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.53
-19.19
45.98
106.22
Depreciation
-6.61
-7.22
-7.46
-5.05
Tax paid
-0.08
0.24
-11.26
-36.74
Working capital
-4.18
23.87
152.36
-47.07
Other operating items
Operating
-4.35
-2.3
179.61
17.36
Capital expenditure
-9.28
0.56
13.03
36.4
Free cash flow
-13.63
-1.74
192.64
53.76
Equity raised
1,107.99
1,145.79
1,020.29
812.65
Investing
-1.33
-7.84
-21.49
23.46
Financing
180.1
243.24
202.28
194.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.21
Net in cash
1,273.12
1,379.44
1,393.73
1,088.91
