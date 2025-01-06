iifl-logo-icon 1
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

154.51
(-5.05%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shemaroo Entert. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.53

-19.19

45.98

106.22

Depreciation

-6.61

-7.22

-7.46

-5.05

Tax paid

-0.08

0.24

-11.26

-36.74

Working capital

-4.18

23.87

152.36

-47.07

Other operating items

Operating

-4.35

-2.3

179.61

17.36

Capital expenditure

-9.28

0.56

13.03

36.4

Free cash flow

-13.63

-1.74

192.64

53.76

Equity raised

1,107.99

1,145.79

1,020.29

812.65

Investing

-1.33

-7.84

-21.49

23.46

Financing

180.1

243.24

202.28

194.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.21

Net in cash

1,273.12

1,379.44

1,393.73

1,088.91

