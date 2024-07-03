iifl-logo-icon 1
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Quarterly Results

156.28
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

162.06

154.39

198.86

155.93

198.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

162.06

154.39

198.86

155.93

198.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

1.06

0.84

2.2

1.08

Total Income

162.74

155.46

199.7

158.13

199.99

Total Expenditure

188.53

167.76

206.39

173.61

181.72

PBIDT

-25.79

-12.3

-6.69

-15.48

18.27

Interest

8.48

8.98

8.77

9.43

9.37

PBDT

-34.27

-21.29

-15.47

-24.92

8.9

Depreciation

1.5

1.52

1.4

1.44

1.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.6

-0.54

0.36

8.5

1.93

Deferred Tax

-10.44

-5.2

-3.32

-4.42

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-25.93

-17.06

-13.91

-30.43

5.45

Minority Interest After NP

0.29

0.2

0.37

-0.49

0.57

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-26.22

-17.25

-14.28

-29.94

4.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-26.22

-17.25

-14.28

-29.94

4.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.62

-6.33

-5.25

-11.02

1.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.29

27.27

27.23

27.18

27.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.91

-7.96

-3.36

-9.92

9.18

PBDTM(%)

-21.14

-13.78

-7.77

-15.98

4.47

PATM(%)

-16

-11.04

-6.99

-19.51

2.73

