Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
162.06
154.39
198.86
155.93
198.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
162.06
154.39
198.86
155.93
198.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
1.06
0.84
2.2
1.08
Total Income
162.74
155.46
199.7
158.13
199.99
Total Expenditure
188.53
167.76
206.39
173.61
181.72
PBIDT
-25.79
-12.3
-6.69
-15.48
18.27
Interest
8.48
8.98
8.77
9.43
9.37
PBDT
-34.27
-21.29
-15.47
-24.92
8.9
Depreciation
1.5
1.52
1.4
1.44
1.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.6
-0.54
0.36
8.5
1.93
Deferred Tax
-10.44
-5.2
-3.32
-4.42
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-25.93
-17.06
-13.91
-30.43
5.45
Minority Interest After NP
0.29
0.2
0.37
-0.49
0.57
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-26.22
-17.25
-14.28
-29.94
4.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-26.22
-17.25
-14.28
-29.94
4.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.62
-6.33
-5.25
-11.02
1.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.29
27.27
27.23
27.18
27.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.91
-7.96
-3.36
-9.92
9.18
PBDTM(%)
-21.14
-13.78
-7.77
-15.98
4.47
PATM(%)
-16
-11.04
-6.99
-19.51
2.73
