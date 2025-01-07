iifl-logo-icon 1
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

156.28
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

368

305.18

479.67

476.45

yoy growth (%)

20.58

-36.37

0.67

14.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-65.69

-57.24

-65.27

-39.22

As % of sales

17.85

18.75

13.6

8.23

Other costs

-266.29

-234.23

-339.28

-297.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.36

76.75

70.73

62.43

Operating profit

36.02

13.7

75.1

139.74

OPM

9.78

4.48

15.65

29.33

Depreciation

-6.61

-7.22

-7.46

-5.05

Interest expense

-24.74

-26.97

-23.41

-30.71

Other income

1.87

1.29

1.75

2.25

Profit before tax

6.53

-19.19

45.98

106.22

Taxes

-0.08

0.24

-11.26

-36.74

Tax rate

-1.35

-1.26

-24.5

-34.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.44

-18.95

34.71

69.48

Exceptional items

0

-0.29

-10.92

0

Net profit

6.44

-19.24

23.79

69.48

yoy growth (%)

-133.49

-180.9

-65.76

12.17

NPM

1.75

-6.3

4.96

14.58

