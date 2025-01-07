Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
368
305.18
479.67
476.45
yoy growth (%)
20.58
-36.37
0.67
14.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-65.69
-57.24
-65.27
-39.22
As % of sales
17.85
18.75
13.6
8.23
Other costs
-266.29
-234.23
-339.28
-297.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.36
76.75
70.73
62.43
Operating profit
36.02
13.7
75.1
139.74
OPM
9.78
4.48
15.65
29.33
Depreciation
-6.61
-7.22
-7.46
-5.05
Interest expense
-24.74
-26.97
-23.41
-30.71
Other income
1.87
1.29
1.75
2.25
Profit before tax
6.53
-19.19
45.98
106.22
Taxes
-0.08
0.24
-11.26
-36.74
Tax rate
-1.35
-1.26
-24.5
-34.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.44
-18.95
34.71
69.48
Exceptional items
0
-0.29
-10.92
0
Net profit
6.44
-19.24
23.79
69.48
yoy growth (%)
-133.49
-180.9
-65.76
12.17
NPM
1.75
-6.3
4.96
14.58
