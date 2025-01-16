iifl-logo-icon 1
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Board Meeting

151.63
(-0.80%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:05 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 16 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the period ended December 31 2024. In this connection as informed earlier pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and all connected persons covered under the aforesaid code upto 48 hours of declaration of the results. Kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th December, 2024
Board Meeting17 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the period ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 17, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In this connection as informed earlier pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and all connected persons covered under the aforesaid code upto 48 hours of declaration of the results. Kindly take the above on record and oblige. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated July 30, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on June 18, 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results alongwith the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. In this Connection as informed earlier pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and all connected persons covered under the aforesaid code upto 48 hours of declaration of the aforementioned results. Outcome of Board Meeting- Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202430 Apr 2024
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 09 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results alongwith the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. In this Connection as informed earlier pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and all connected persons covered under the aforesaid code upto 48 hours of declaration of the aforementioned results. Kindly take the above on record and oblige. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/05/2024 Stands Cancelled (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the period ended December 31 2023. In this Connection as informed earlier pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and all connected persons covered under the aforesaid code upto 48 hours of declaration of the aforementioned results. Kindly take the above on record and oblige. Board Meeting Outcome pursuant To Regulation 33 And 30 Of The SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Ms. Pooja Sutradhar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

