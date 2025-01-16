Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025
Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 16/01/2025 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended December 31 2024. Trading Window closed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th December, 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 17/10/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 17, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 30/07/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Trading Window closed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated July 30, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on June 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 24/05/2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Trading Window closed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 09/05/2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Trading Window closed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/05/2024 Stands Cancelled

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024