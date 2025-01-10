To the Members of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements") for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

3. Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 33.6 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, which describes the details of search operation carried out by the CGST and Central Excise Department on the Company during the year and the issues arising therefrom. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

4. K ey Audit Matters

K ey audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Auditors Response Key Audit Matter 1. Valuation & amortization estimate of inventory of copyrights – Our procedures consisted of evaluating managements methodology & key assumptions and included following audit procedures – The copyrights are stated at cost/ unamortised cost or realizable value whichever is lower. The Company evaluates the realizable value and revenue potential of respective rights based on management estimate of market condition & demand of those respective rights. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to review of inventory impairment testing performed by management. An accelerated impairment is considered if needed. Designed & performed audit procedures with respect to impairment testing workings including the assumptions and estimates used in evaluation of carrying values of assets where there is an indication of impairment We have considered this as key audit matter due to the amount of inventory balance and companys assessment of the fair value considering dynamic market conditions. This assessment involves judgements about future predictions of business and cash flows. Assessing the appropriateness of any changes to assumptions since the prior period. 2. Recognition of Revenue Considered the revenue recognition policies of the Company in respect of those contracts and assessed the consistent application of these policies in light of the requirements of relevant accounting standards. The recognition of revenue from Advertisement, Subscription and syndication of content has been considered to be critical since the Company has entered into multiple complex contracts with its customers. Apart from the contractual agreements as entered, the Company recognised revenue based on the logs/ information as received from such customers. Tested the transactions closer to the year end to check the recognition of revenue in the correct period. The complexity of these contractual terms also requires the Company to make judgements in assessing fulfillment of its obligations under the contracts to recognise the revenue in line with the accounting policy adopted and Indian accounting standard 115. Performed substantive procedures with regard to revenue from Advertisement, Subscription and syndication of content by agreeing to third party information, logs received from the customers and other relevant information on sample basis.

5. Inf ormation other than the standalone Ind AS statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The Directors Report & Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of our audit report. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

6. Managements Responsibility for the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. A uditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F rom the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. R eport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f With )respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note 33.4 of its standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c ) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11( e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The Company has not paid any dividend during the year.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has neither proposed nor paid any dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Mukund M. Chitale & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 106655W) M. M. Chitale Partner Membership no - 14054 UDIN - 24014054BKGTYW7804 Place: Mumbai Date: May 24,2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited Referred to in paragraph [8(i)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date According to the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Property, Plant and Equipment, including right-of-use assets, are physically verified by the management according to a programme of phased verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed and name change documents of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company during the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. i

i.

(a) As explained to us, the nature of the inventories of the Company are such that clause

(ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. We have observed differences / reconciliation items in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions as compared to the books of account maintained by the Company. The details of such differences / reconciliation items are given in note no 16

(a) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. ii

i. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantees (letter of comfort) and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, as follows : a) The Company has provided loans during the year. Details of which are as given below –

Balance Company Loan given during the year ( Rs.) outstanding as at 31st March 2024 ( Rs.) Subsidiary Company 66.47 69.90

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated and payment of interest has been stipulated. d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no stipulated repayment schedule so the balance outstanding cannot be called as overdue.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. f The Company has granted loan either repayable on) demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Following are details of the same –

Company Balance outstanding as at 31st March 2024 Percentage to total loans granted Subsidiary Company 69.90 Lakhs 5.27 %

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investment, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Involved ( Rs. Lac) Amount Unpaid ( Rs. Lac) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Income tax 9.27 9.27 FY 2017-18 AO Income tax Income tax 24.46 24.46 FY 2018-19 CPC Maharashtra VAT and VAT and CST 168.51 153.13 FY 2010-11 Joint commissioner of Central Sales Tax Sales Tax

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder apply. Hence reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The Company is required to maintain cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax goods and services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows: viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions. The Company did not have any borrowings from the government during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) T o the best of our knowledge and belief, opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application. (d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f The) Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or in our optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there have been no instances of fraud on the Company by its customers. No fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year by the Statutory Auditors and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have taken into consideration, the reports of the Internal Auditors received by the company during the year and provided to us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with them. Accordingly provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs.2,487.37 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and not incurred any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, the provisions of clause clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable. xix. On the basis of our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Mukund M. Chitale & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 106655W M. M. Chitale Partner Membership No. 14054 UDIN: 24014054BKGTYW7804 Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited Referred to in paragraph [8(ii)(f)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls basedontheinternalcontrolwithreferencetostandalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India" (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements

4. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statementsincludesthosepoliciesandproceduresthat(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that income and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements

5. Bec ause of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

6. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.