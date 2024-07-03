Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Summary

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company on December 23, 2005 with the name Shemaroo Holdings Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shemaroo Entertainment Private Limited on June 3, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the change of status was granted by the RoC. Shemaroo is engaged in the distribution of content for Broadcasting of Satellite Channels, Physical Formats and Digital Technologies like Mobile, Internet, Broadband, IPTV and DTH among others.Founded in 1962, it is an established media content house in the country, active in Content Acquisition, Value Addition to Content and Content Distribution with a large content library of over 3,700 titles. The companys operations involve the distribution and monetization of its strong content library across Traditional Media, which includes Television (Satellite, Terrestrial and Cable Television), & other traditional media and Digital Media, which includes Mobile, Internet, OTT etc. The company has been successfully expanding its content library in diversified categories like regional, devotion, kids, comedy etc.The Company started production of animated films in 2007. In 2012, it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Shemaroo Films Private Limited on October 31, 2012.In 2014, the company extended its relationship with The Orchard. In 2015, Red Chillies Entertainments partnered with the company to distribute its films on TV platform. The company launched Miniplex first of its kind movie premiere service on Airtel Digital TV during the year ending 2015.In September 2014, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 7,333,335 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 120 Crores.Contentino Media LLP was incorporated in August, 2015 and Shemaroo Think Tank Entertainment LLP was incorporated in October, 2015. Reliance Jio, a new telecom player launched its services in India, offering customers free data. This resulted in a substantial increase in viewership across various New Media platforms and primarily on advertisement-supported platforms such as YouTube. The Company received upwards of 300 million views across all its YouTube channels in month of March 2017.The Company launched ShemarooMe, its own OTT platform in 2019. It thereafter launched the broadcasting bBusiness in 2020.