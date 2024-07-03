iifl-logo-icon 1
Ortel Communications Ltd Share Price

2
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:07:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2
  • Day's High2
  • 52 Wk High2.45
  • Prev. Close2.11
  • Day's Low2
  • 52 Wk Low 0.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-23.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ortel Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

2

Prev. Close

2.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

2

Day's Low

2

52 Week's High

2.45

52 Week's Low

0.95

Book Value

-23.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ortel Communications Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ortel Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ortel Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.43%

Non-Promoter- 9.40%

Institutions: 9.40%

Non-Institutions: 34.97%

Custodian: 0.19%

Share Price

Ortel Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

32.98

32.98

32.98

30.48

Preference Capital

10

10

10

0

Reserves

-110.15

-88.23

-53.39

-9.83

Net Worth

-67.17

-45.25

-10.41

20.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

67.97

86.3

110.56

184.03

yoy growth (%)

-21.24

-21.94

-39.91

-9.43

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.51

-12.11

-15.49

-20.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-21.95

-34.85

-51.22

-16.49

Depreciation

-25.62

-26.16

-27.82

-27.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.21

-8.9

3.98

-85.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.24

-21.94

-39.91

-9.43

Op profit growth

-108

78.65

-117.38

-19.08

EBIT growth

-37

15.44

-337.92

-52.79

Net profit growth

-37

-31.95

-46.26

13,508.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

67.97

86.3

110.57

184.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.97

86.3

110.57

184.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.73

3.02

4.19

2.1

Ortel Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ortel Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jagi Mangat Panda

Independent Director

Gautam Sehgal

Independent Director

K V Seshasayee

Company Secretary

Bidu Bhusan Dash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ortel Communications Ltd

Summary

Ortel Communications Limited, incorporated in 1995, is a regional cable television service provider engaged primarily in distribution ofcable television services, high speed broadband services & Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. Ortel Communications is a regional cable television and high speed broadband services provider focused in the Indian states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has built a State-of-Art two-way communication network for Triple Play services (video, data and voice capabilities) having HFC network (combination of optic fibre in the backbone and coaxial cable in the distribution network) with control over the Last Mile. It pioneered the primary point cable business model in India by offering digital cable television, broadband and VAS services. Currently, business of the Company is broadly divided into (i) cable television services comprising of digital cable television services including other value added services such as HD services, NVoD, gaming and local content; (ii) broadband services; (iii) leasing of fibre infrastructure; and (iv) signal up linking services. It has legal Rights of Way for laying network cable and capable of providing broadband at speed of up to 100 mbps through use of cable modem with DOCSIS 3.0 technology. Ortel is a pioneer in providing Convergence Communication Services in the Country.Ortel services provided under the brand names Ortel Home Cable, Ortel Di
Company FAQs

What is the Ortel Communications Ltd share price today?

The Ortel Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ortel Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ortel Communications Ltd is ₹6.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ortel Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ortel Communications Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ortel Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ortel Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ortel Communications Ltd is ₹0.95 and ₹2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ortel Communications Ltd?

Ortel Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.46%, 3 Years at 9.66%, 1 Year at 100.95%, 6 Month at 33.54%, 3 Month at 27.11% and 1 Month at 14.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ortel Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ortel Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.43 %
Institutions - 9.40 %
Public - 34.97 %

