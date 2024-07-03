Summary

Ortel Communications Limited, incorporated in 1995, is a regional cable television service provider engaged primarily in distribution ofcable television services, high speed broadband services & Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. Ortel Communications is a regional cable television and high speed broadband services provider focused in the Indian states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has built a State-of-Art two-way communication network for Triple Play services (video, data and voice capabilities) having HFC network (combination of optic fibre in the backbone and coaxial cable in the distribution network) with control over the Last Mile. It pioneered the primary point cable business model in India by offering digital cable television, broadband and VAS services. Currently, business of the Company is broadly divided into (i) cable television services comprising of digital cable television services including other value added services such as HD services, NVoD, gaming and local content; (ii) broadband services; (iii) leasing of fibre infrastructure; and (iv) signal up linking services. It has legal Rights of Way for laying network cable and capable of providing broadband at speed of up to 100 mbps through use of cable modem with DOCSIS 3.0 technology. Ortel is a pioneer in providing Convergence Communication Services in the Country.Ortel services provided under the brand names Ortel Home Cable, Ortel Di

