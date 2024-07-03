SectorEntertainment
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹2.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹2
52 Week's High₹2.45
52 Week's Low₹0.95
Book Value₹-23.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
32.98
32.98
32.98
30.48
Preference Capital
10
10
10
0
Reserves
-110.15
-88.23
-53.39
-9.83
Net Worth
-67.17
-45.25
-10.41
20.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67.97
86.3
110.56
184.03
yoy growth (%)
-21.24
-21.94
-39.91
-9.43
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.51
-12.11
-15.49
-20.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-21.95
-34.85
-51.22
-16.49
Depreciation
-25.62
-26.16
-27.82
-27.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.21
-8.9
3.98
-85.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.24
-21.94
-39.91
-9.43
Op profit growth
-108
78.65
-117.38
-19.08
EBIT growth
-37
15.44
-337.92
-52.79
Net profit growth
-37
-31.95
-46.26
13,508.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
67.97
86.3
110.57
184.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.97
86.3
110.57
184.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
3.02
4.19
2.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jagi Mangat Panda
Independent Director
Gautam Sehgal
Independent Director
K V Seshasayee
Company Secretary
Bidu Bhusan Dash
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ortel Communications Limited, incorporated in 1995, is a regional cable television service provider engaged primarily in distribution ofcable television services, high speed broadband services & Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. Ortel Communications is a regional cable television and high speed broadband services provider focused in the Indian states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has built a State-of-Art two-way communication network for Triple Play services (video, data and voice capabilities) having HFC network (combination of optic fibre in the backbone and coaxial cable in the distribution network) with control over the Last Mile. It pioneered the primary point cable business model in India by offering digital cable television, broadband and VAS services. Currently, business of the Company is broadly divided into (i) cable television services comprising of digital cable television services including other value added services such as HD services, NVoD, gaming and local content; (ii) broadband services; (iii) leasing of fibre infrastructure; and (iv) signal up linking services. It has legal Rights of Way for laying network cable and capable of providing broadband at speed of up to 100 mbps through use of cable modem with DOCSIS 3.0 technology. Ortel is a pioneer in providing Convergence Communication Services in the Country.Ortel services provided under the brand names Ortel Home Cable, Ortel Di
The Ortel Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ortel Communications Ltd is ₹6.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ortel Communications Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ortel Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ortel Communications Ltd is ₹0.95 and ₹2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ortel Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.46%, 3 Years at 9.66%, 1 Year at 100.95%, 6 Month at 33.54%, 3 Month at 27.11% and 1 Month at 14.67%.
