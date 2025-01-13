Ortel Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
32.98
32.98
32.98
30.48
Preference Capital
10
10
10
0
Reserves
-110.15
-88.23
-53.39
-9.83
Net Worth
-67.17
-45.25
-10.41
20.65
Minority Interest
Debt
219.82
219.82
219.82
199.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
152.65
174.57
209.41
220.51
Fixed Assets
311.18
345.37
379.29
393.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.12
2.12
2.12
2.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-164.72
-176.79
-182.88
-179.33
Inventories
0.34
0.38
0.6
0.59
Inventory Days
1.82
1.6
1.98
1.17
Sundry Debtors
15.37
14.77
13.67
23.81
Debtor Days
82.53
62.46
45.12
47.22
Other Current Assets
33.24
37.01
37.99
46.74
Sundry Creditors
-115.59
-111.66
-109.5
-102.3
Creditor Days
620.71
472.23
361.47
202.89
Other Current Liabilities
-98.08
-117.29
-125.64
-148.17
Cash
4.07
3.88
10.88
4.25
Total Assets
152.65
174.58
209.41
220.49
