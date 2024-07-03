Ortel Communications Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
31
36.97
42.07
44.23
47.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31
36.97
42.07
44.23
47.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.36
1.37
1.22
1.8
2.17
Total Income
32.36
38.34
43.29
46.03
49.83
Total Expenditure
34.28
32.76
45.59
52.42
49.01
PBIDT
-1.92
5.58
-2.3
-6.39
0.82
Interest
0
0
0
0
7.37
PBDT
-1.92
5.58
-2.3
-6.39
-6.55
Depreciation
12.73
12.89
13.08
13.09
13.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.65
-7.31
-15.38
-19.48
-20.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.65
-7.31
-15.38
-19.48
-20.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.65
-7.31
-15.38
-19.48
-19.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-2.58
0
-5.91
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.98
32.98
32.98
32.99
32.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.19
15.09
-5.46
-14.44
1.72
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-47.25
-19.77
-36.55
-44.04
-42.21
