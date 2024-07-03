iifl-logo-icon 1
Ortel Communications Ltd Half Yearly Results

2
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

31

36.97

42.07

44.23

47.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31

36.97

42.07

44.23

47.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.36

1.37

1.22

1.8

2.17

Total Income

32.36

38.34

43.29

46.03

49.83

Total Expenditure

34.28

32.76

45.59

52.42

49.01

PBIDT

-1.92

5.58

-2.3

-6.39

0.82

Interest

0

0

0

0

7.37

PBDT

-1.92

5.58

-2.3

-6.39

-6.55

Depreciation

12.73

12.89

13.08

13.09

13.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.65

-7.31

-15.38

-19.48

-20.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.65

-7.31

-15.38

-19.48

-20.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.94

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.65

-7.31

-15.38

-19.48

-19.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-2.58

0

-5.91

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.98

32.98

32.98

32.99

32.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.19

15.09

-5.46

-14.44

1.72

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-47.25

-19.77

-36.55

-44.04

-42.21

