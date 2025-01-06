Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Sep-2020
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.43%
55.43%
55.43%
55.43%
55.43%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.4%
9.4%
9.4%
10.22%
10.22%
Non-Institutions
34.97%
34.97%
34.96%
33.94%
33.82%
Total Non-Promoter
44.37%
44.37%
44.36%
44.17%
44.05%
Custodian
0.19%
0.19%
0.2%
0.39%
0.51%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.