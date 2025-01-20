Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.24
-21.94
-39.91
Op profit growth
-107.97
78.65
-117.39
EBIT growth
-37
15.45
-338.01
Net profit growth
-37
-31.95
-46.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.37
-13.57
-5.92
20.47
EBIT margin
-32.3
-40.39
-27.3
6.89
Net profit margin
-32.3
-40.39
-46.33
-51.8
RoCE
-13.42
-18.15
-14.04
RoNW
9.76
31.3
-250.38
RoA
-3.35
-4.53
-5.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.66
-10.57
-15.53
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.42
-18.5
-23.97
-40.17
Book value per share
-20.37
-13.72
-3.15
6.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.13
-0.04
-0.24
0
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.02
-0.15
-0.5
P/B
-0.03
-0.02
-0.6
2.96
EV/EBIDTA
59.65
-25.03
-93.59
6.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.92
60.14
61.86
Inventory days
1.93
2.07
1.96
Creditor days
-618.66
-411.78
-330.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
1.43
-0.43
Net debt / equity
-3.21
-4.77
-20.05
9.47
Net debt / op. profit
230.89
-18.43
-31.86
5.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-15.46
-14.03
-14
-11.3
Other costs
-83.16
-99.53
-91.91
-68.21
