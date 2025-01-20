iifl-logo-icon 1
Ortel Communications Ltd Key Ratios

2
(0.50%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.24

-21.94

-39.91

Op profit growth

-107.97

78.65

-117.39

EBIT growth

-37

15.45

-338.01

Net profit growth

-37

-31.95

-46.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.37

-13.57

-5.92

20.47

EBIT margin

-32.3

-40.39

-27.3

6.89

Net profit margin

-32.3

-40.39

-46.33

-51.8

RoCE

-13.42

-18.15

-14.04

RoNW

9.76

31.3

-250.38

RoA

-3.35

-4.53

-5.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.66

-10.57

-15.53

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.42

-18.5

-23.97

-40.17

Book value per share

-20.37

-13.72

-3.15

6.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.13

-0.04

-0.24

0

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.02

-0.15

-0.5

P/B

-0.03

-0.02

-0.6

2.96

EV/EBIDTA

59.65

-25.03

-93.59

6.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.92

60.14

61.86

Inventory days

1.93

2.07

1.96

Creditor days

-618.66

-411.78

-330.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

1.43

-0.43

Net debt / equity

-3.21

-4.77

-20.05

9.47

Net debt / op. profit

230.89

-18.43

-31.86

5.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-15.46

-14.03

-14

-11.3

Other costs

-83.16

-99.53

-91.91

-68.21

